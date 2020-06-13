Apartment List
/
FL
/
dunedin
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:08 AM

334 Apartments for rent in Dunedin, FL

📍
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
18 Units Available
MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1392 sqft
Our beautiful 52-acre community is only minutes from the Gulf beaches and the quaint downtown area of Dunedin, which hosts excellent dining and shopping.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Promenade at Edgewater
257 Milwaukee Ave, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$989
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,121
1005 sqft
This charming community has many amenities including a footbridge over the lake and screened-in lanais. Homes offer spacious interiors with ample storage space and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated April 22 at 08:05pm
Contact for Availability
Contempo Lane
1763 Main St, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Contempo Lane in Dunedin. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1410 Duncan Loop South
1410 Duncan Loop East, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1173 sqft
7-205 Available 07/15/20 Self-guided tours are available!!! To schedule a showing, please call Darius DeBuhr with A-Team Apartment Rentals at 727-295-7699.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
2700 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD
2700 Bayshore Boulevard, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Want to live minutes away and a short walk from the causeway to Honeymoon Island? Steps to a private park overlooking St Joseph's Sound and the Gulf of Mexico? Don't miss your opportunity to lease this gorgeous 1 bed/1 bath condo in a very well

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
464 PAULA DRIVE N
464 North Paula Drive, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
704 sqft
Dolphin Pointe one bedroom condo located on the third floor (with elevator) on the Dunedin Causeway! Wonderful condo for an annual lease with atrium entrance.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1277 Inverness Drive
1277 Inverness Drive, Dunedin, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1274 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
2265 Lagoon Drive
2265 Lagoon Drive, Dunedin, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,959
1928 sqft
Waterfront Floridian lifestyle living in the heart of Dunedin. Close to downtown Clearwater and Clearwater beaches. Bring your boat up to 30 feet and a 16000 lbs or purchase the owners boat. There is a 5000 pound davit.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
658 ROANOKE STREET
658 Roanoke Street, Dunedin, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1138 sqft
DELIGHTFUL DOWNTOWN DUNEDIN, 3 BLOCKS FROM PINELLAS TRAIL, BLUE JAYS FIELD AND LIBRARY! 3BR/1.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
622 EDGEWATER DRIVE
622 Edgewater Drive, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
950 sqft
Downtown Dunedin SUMMER SEASONAL! Walk to restaurants, parks, farmers market & more! Great Clearwater Bay water view all the way to Caladesi Island! Furnished; right next Dunedin Marina overlooking the entire re.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
668 PATRICIA AVENUE
668 Patricia Avenue, Dunedin, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
1674 sqft
In the Heart of Dunedin, close to schools, shopping, beaches, restaurant.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Curlew Landings
1 Unit Available
633 DRAKE LANE N
633 Drake Lane North, Dunedin, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1267 sqft
Absolutely perfect location for this beautiful, clean townhouse.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Curlew Landings
1 Unit Available
614 DRAKE LANE N
614 Drake Lane North, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1267 sqft
Absolutely perfect location for this beautiful, clean townhouse.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
2050 WOODWARD AVENUE
2050 Woodward Avenue, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
832 sqft
Adorable Dunedin 2 Bedroom, 1 bathroom home near Pinellas Trail!! Open Layout with spacious bedrooms, large utility/storage room with full washer and dryer, fenced in yard and 1 car carport.

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
252 SEAGATE COURT
252 Seagatae Court, Dunedin, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2900 sqft
Amazing one of a kind rare find, Executive Townhome on the Gulf of Mexico in Dunedin. This is a private gated community with only a handful of luxury town homes.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1630 SANTA ANNA DRIVE
1630 Santa Anna Drive, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1276 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION! Gorgeous single family home with a detached over size 2 car garage, 2 bedroom 2 bath with a bonus room offers granite countertops and NEW stainless steel appliances and new tile flooring throughout! This is a MUST see and

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1 GATESHEAD DRIVE
1 Gateshead Drive, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Island living! Live directly on Honeymoon Island, the state park and the Dunedin Causeway are right out your front door. Royal Stewart Arms is a great 55+ community with beautifully landscaped grounds.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
2539 GARY CIRCLE
2539 Gary Circle, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Marina Place on the Causeway in Dunedin is located in a community of outdoor adventure, stylish living with the grand reward of coming home to beautiful sun rises in the morning and wonderful sunsets in the evening! A carefree lifestyle which

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
340 CAUSEWAY BOULEVARD
340 Causeway Boulevard, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
925 sqft
Lovely, furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath condo, located on the beautiful Dunedin Causeway. Easy access to Honey Moon Island, Caladesi Island and the relaxing beach overlooking the beautiful water.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
616 Wilkie
616 Wilkie Street, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1510 sqft
Bungalow within walking distance to downtown Dunedin. Located on the brick lined streets of Historic Dunedin. Large fenced in backyard. Loft has been used as a third bedroom. Concrete counters. Stainless steel appliances.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
525 BROADWAY
525 Broadway Street, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1138 sqft
OFF SEASON RENTAL - JUNE 7th THROUGH NOVEMBER - YOUR VACATION (OR BASEBALL) PARADISE IS WAITING FOR YOU. THIS 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME WITH A ONE CAR GARAGE IS LOCATED IN THE PRIME DOWNTOWN DUNEDIN AREA RIGHT NEXT TO THE PINELLAS TRAIL.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
701 BAY STREET
701 Bay Street, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,500
397 sqft
THIS IS A NIGHTLY & WEEKLY BED & BREAKFAST VACATION RENTAL ~ Utilities & Use of Pool Included! ~ Welcome to Downtown Dunedin B & B - Cozy Cottage, located in our backyard close to downtown Dunedin! Everything in the cottage is newer, fresh & clean!

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1490 SAN HELEN DRIVE
1490 San Helen Drive, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1650 sqft
Fully Furnished paradise Home in Dunedin. This is your own personal retreat in paradise. As soon as you walk in, you are greeted with bamboo pillars and grass wallpaper that make you feel all calm and relaxed.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
950 BROADWAY
950 Broadway Boulevard, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1064 sqft
IN THE HEART OF DUNEDIN! AVAILABLE SHORT OR LONG TERM! One block from water and located downtown. ( one of the few Dunedin condos with only a ONE month minimum !!!).

Median Rent in Dunedin

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Dunedin is $1,004, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,250.
Studio
$879
1 Bed
$1,004
2 Beds
$1,250
3+ Beds
$1,653
City GuideDunedin
Dunedin was so named from the original Gaelic for Edinburgh, as it was settled by Scottish folk homesick for the highlands of their countryside. And the Scottish heritage is still strong in this sunny seaside town, as yearly festivals celebrate bag piping and more at the Dunedin Highland Games.

Dunedin features a gorgeous location with a mixture of sporty outdoorsy activities. Enjoy a range of options, from soccer to swimming to biking on the 39 miles of pathway called the Pinellas Trail. If those features arent enough to send you high-tailing it to the East Coast, perhaps the world-class beaches will do the trick. Yeah, the weather can be a bit of a pill; welcome to Florida. And sure, there are some weirdos living right out in the open in this state, but Dunedin is a peaceful little retreat that should cost an arm and a leg but doesnt. Start researching those bagpipe lessons now.

Prepare For Weather

Dunedin is on the coast, where residents can enjoy sunshine, sandy beaches and, oh yeah, hurricane season. Yep, youre gonna have to prepare for that eventuality if you live anywhere near the beach in Florida (otherwise known as anywhere in Florida). Plus, summers tend to be rather wet, with thunderstorms traveling through and soaking everyone midday. Humidity is also a bummer, and so are mosquitoes, but DEET exists for a reason and so does air conditioning. Start buying stock in both (Can you buy stock in air conditioning? Find out.). Other than that, it’s a paradise, so pack your flip-flops; youre done shoveling snow and wearing sweaters.

Outdoor Lifestyle

You may have gathered from the beach-adjacent address that Dunedin inhabitants love outdoorsy activities and not just sunbathing and snorkeling either. This is where the Toronto Blue Jays have their spring training camp, and it’s filled with youth programs and sports leagues for soccer, basketball, football and more. Theres also an awesomely extensive 39-mile bike and pedestrian path called the Pinellas Trail. It cuts right through downtown Dunedin and was spearheaded by a local bike store called The Energy Conservatory Bike Shop. Folks are also pretty local-minded, eschewing commercial signage, chain stores and franchise restaurants in favor of mom and pops and the like. It makes for a charming and welcoming spot for visitors and year-round dwellers.

Cost of Living

Well, you had to know it would be more expensive than many Florida locations. But it’s still Florida, so it’s lower cost than many other coastal areas. In fact, it’s still less expensive than the nation’s average overall, but housing does drive the cost of living up just a smidge. Fortunately, the walkable neighborhoods, high vacancy rates, gorgeous landscape, well-educated residents and playful college students more than make up for Dunedins high housing costs. It is good to know, however, that most people are homeowners here, and renters are a bit rarer. There are plenty of both, ultimately, but expect a fair number of seasonal owners and well-entrenched families.

Districts

There aren’t neighborhoods so much as general areas of Dunedin. If you show up and ask for a house in the Hammock Park neighborhood, you may get a raised eyebrow in return, but they’ll generally know what you mean.
Dunedin Country Club/The Islands:Honeymoon Island and Caladesi Island are located just off the western edge of Dunedin and they are beauties. This is where some of the best beaches (uhm, in the WORLD) are, and the price reflects that. Its an ideal place, with pedestrian-friendly shops and oodles of retirees.

Spanish Acres: This area, like most, is high in owners and low in renters, but there are single-family homes for rent as well as condos and townhomes to consider. The distinctive feature of Spanish Acres is that all the homes look the same, but its still lovely in a vague, inland way.

Wilshire Estates: This area has more single-family homes and larger apartments as well as some mobile homes. Lots of people opt for public transportation here, as its less walkable than the other neighborhoods.

Hammock Park: Once again on the water, this spot comes with a denser population filled with students, seasonal owners and cute shops. There are more renters here, so you can find a studio or one bedroom apartment if you need it. If you love the beach and tons of amenities, this is a great mid-range spot.

Lake Haven: Oddly higher priced for an inland spot, this area also has more rental options, many with greater square footage. Studios are popular in high-rise buildings, so you get a view of the ocean at least. It also boasts very high vacancy rates.

A search for apartments may be slightly more difficult here than opting for a single-family home, condo or row house, as seasonal owners are pretty common in these parts. But students arrive in droves, so there are plenty of options for all in this paradisaical East Coast beach community. Plan for rain, pack some bug repellant and enjoy all the amazing community features of Dunedin. Also, be sure to attend the Scottish-themed festivals, just in case you ever need some spare knowledge of the Highlander for trivia night.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Dunedin?
In Dunedin, the median rent is $879 for a studio, $1,004 for a 1-bedroom, $1,250 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,653 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Dunedin, check out our monthly Dunedin Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Dunedin?
Some of the colleges located in the Dunedin area include Florida Southern College, Ringling College of Art and Design, University of South Florida-Main Campus, Altierus Career College-Tampa, and University of South Florida-St Petersburg. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Dunedin?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Dunedin from include Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Brandon, and Bradenton.

Similar Pages

Dunedin 1 BedroomsDunedin 2 Bedrooms
Dunedin Apartments with ParkingDunedin Apartments with Pool
Dunedin Pet Friendly Places