334 Apartments for rent in Dunedin, FL

Districts

There aren’t neighborhoods so much as general areas of Dunedin. If you show up and ask for a house in the Hammock Park neighborhood, you may get a raised eyebrow in return, but they’ll generally know what you mean.

Dunedin Country Club/The Islands:Honeymoon Island and Caladesi Island are located just off the western edge of Dunedin and they are beauties. This is where some of the best beaches (uhm, in the WORLD) are, and the price reflects that. Its an ideal place, with pedestrian-friendly shops and oodles of retirees.

Spanish Acres: This area, like most, is high in owners and low in renters, but there are single-family homes for rent as well as condos and townhomes to consider. The distinctive feature of Spanish Acres is that all the homes look the same, but its still lovely in a vague, inland way.

Wilshire Estates: This area has more single-family homes and larger apartments as well as some mobile homes. Lots of people opt for public transportation here, as its less walkable than the other neighborhoods.

Hammock Park: Once again on the water, this spot comes with a denser population filled with students, seasonal owners and cute shops. There are more renters here, so you can find a studio or one bedroom apartment if you need it. If you love the beach and tons of amenities, this is a great mid-range spot.

Lake Haven: Oddly higher priced for an inland spot, this area also has more rental options, many with greater square footage. Studios are popular in high-rise buildings, so you get a view of the ocean at least. It also boasts very high vacancy rates.

A search for apartments may be slightly more difficult here than opting for a single-family home, condo or row house, as seasonal owners are pretty common in these parts. But students arrive in droves, so there are plenty of options for all in this paradisaical East Coast beach community. Plan for rain, pack some bug repellant and enjoy all the amazing community features of Dunedin. Also, be sure to attend the Scottish-themed festivals, just in case you ever need some spare knowledge of the Highlander for trivia night.