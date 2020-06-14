Apartment List
92 Apartments for rent in Palm Harbor, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Palm Harbor renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
27 Units Available
The Boot Ranch
1350 Seagate Dr, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1327 sqft
This community is in the Palm Harbor area and just moments from shopping at The Shoppes of Boot Ranch. Various amenities include garage parking, onsite laundry, clubhouse and tennis court. Apartments have walk-in closets.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
11 Units Available
Stillwater Palms
2350 Cypress Pond Rd, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$999
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,237
896 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with designer lighting, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Common amenities include boat parking, a tennis court and a resort-inspired pool. Tampa International Airport is barely 30 minutes away.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
9 Units Available
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,180
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1300 sqft
Right off the canal. Private lake area with incredible views. A recently renovated community featuring granite countertops, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly. On-site volleyball, grill area, fit pit, and gym.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
Providence at Palm Harbor
50 Kendra Way, Palm Harbor, FL
Studio
$924
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,119
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
1092 sqft
Comfortable apartment complex with a resort-style pool and jacuzzi, fitness center and lighted tennis court. Units feature updated kitchens and bathrooms, private patios and extra storage.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Baywood Village
1 Unit Available
63 Gulfwinds Dr
63 Gulfwinds Drive, Palm Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2002 sqft
Spacious 3/2 in Boating Community near Innisbrook - Property Id: 275322 Spacious home, with both comfort and luxury, located in Baywood Villagen subdiv. next to Wall Springs State Park, the Pinellas Trail and Innisbrook Golf Resort.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Gleneagles
1 Unit Available
403 OLD MILL POND ROAD
403 Old Mill Pond Road, Palm Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2500 sqft
**PRICE REDUCTION AND READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY!! There is nothing like this community anywhere in north Pinellas, and certainly not 2500 sq ft of living area.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
The Oaks at Countryside
1 Unit Available
3014 RED OAK COURT
3014 Red Oak Ct, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1215 sqft
Desirable and sought-after community of Oaks of Countryside. Spacious, completely remodeled top to bottom second floor condo.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1250 S PINELLAS AVENUE
1250 S Pinellas Ave, Tarpon Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This 55+, unfurnished 1 bedroom/1 bath first floor condo has been updated. Gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Tile flooring in living/dining area and laminate wood flooring in the bedroom.

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
2265 Lagoon Drive
2265 Lagoon Drive, Dunedin, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,959
1928 sqft
Waterfront Floridian lifestyle living in the heart of Dunedin. Close to downtown Clearwater and Clearwater beaches. Bring your boat up to 30 feet and a 16000 lbs or purchase the owners boat. There is a 5000 pound davit.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2539 GARY CIRCLE
2539 Gary Circle, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Marina Place on the Causeway in Dunedin is located in a community of outdoor adventure, stylish living with the grand reward of coming home to beautiful sun rises in the morning and wonderful sunsets in the evening! A carefree lifestyle which

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
306 MEADOW LANE
306 Meadow Lane, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
875 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 1, 2020. ENJOY this IMMACULATE, ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL RENOVATED 2 Bedroom & 2 Bath Condo in GATED COMMUNITY with 24 hour security. Completely FURNISHED only bring your personal belongings. LIGHT & BRIGHT with Upgrades GALORE.
Last updated June 14 at 12:56pm
$
18 Units Available
The District at Clearwater
3021 State Road 590, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,189
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1192 sqft
Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Clearwater, FL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
11 Units Available
Town Place
2545 NE Coachman Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,043
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,196
936 sqft
Well-appointed homes with plush carpeting and in-unit laundry. Enjoy use of the volleyball court, tennis court, pool, and playground. Pet friendly. A short distance to beautiful Moccasin Lake Nature Park. Easy access to US 19.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
8 Units Available
The Preserve at Mobbly Bay Apartments
8210 Solano Bay Loop, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great northwest Tampa location close to Clearwater Beach, Citrus Park Mall and Countryside Mall. Beautiful pool and spa. Relaxing media lounge and 24-hour fitness center. Large, sunny apartments with new appliances.
Last updated June 14 at 12:13pm
18 Units Available
Serenity Lane Apartments
2065 N Highland Ave, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1220 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Serenity Lane Apartments in Clearwater. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated April 22 at 08:05pm
Contact for Availability
Contempo Lane
1763 Main St, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Contempo Lane in Dunedin. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
47 W Tarpon Ave Unit 1
47 West Tarpon Avenue, Tarpon Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
546 sqft
Lovely 1/1 in downtown Tarpon Springs - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. One bedroom, one bath, located on the 1st floor of a vintage building, right on the main street in downtown Tarpon Springs.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
On Top of the World
1 Unit Available
2258 World Parkway Blvd. #10
2258 World Parkway Blvd W, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
Unit #10 Available 08/01/20 Ground Floor 2/2 Condo in On Top of the World 55+ - Property Id: 299720 Ground floor unfurnished condo conveniently located next door to the pool and sauna recreation center on the West Side of the beautiful 55+

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
19352 US Hwy 19 N 1
19352 US Route 19, Tarpon Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,506
752 sqft
Brand new Clearwater rental -Waterfront community - Property Id: 226425 Brand new luxury waterfront community in Clearwater. Huge 1x1 w/ walk in shower, expansive kitchen. Pool, fitness center and hammock garden overlooking the water.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Bay Towne
1 Unit Available
1334 Wickford St.
1334 Wickford Street, Safety Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1450 sqft
Wickford - Property Id: 290953 Wow! Great location. Minutes from Safety Harbor Main Street, Phillippe Park, and the Pier. Pool view. Home shaded mostly by four beautiful oak trees.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
422 Appaloosa Rd
422 Appaloosa Road, East Lake, FL
7 Bedrooms
$6,500
4977 sqft
Huge acreage home 7/4 on Keystone Rd. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Gorgeous, 7 bedroom 4 bathroom home for rent on 2.5 acre, gated lot in the peaceful, desired equestrian community of Keystone Ranchettes.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1735 Pineland Dr
1735 Pineland Drive, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1327 sqft
Spacious 1bdrm/1bath House with large loft and unique floor plan $995 Ready Now - 1735 Pineland Dr, Clearwater $995.00/month $995.00/Security Deposit $39.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
2966 Shore Dr
2966 Shore Drive, Safety Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1076 sqft
3 Bedroom/2Bath Home in Bayfront Manor located across the street from the beautiful Bay! Open floorplan with wood flooring throughout, cozy wood burning fireplace, 1-car garage, screened lanai, and huge backyard with 6-ft privacy fence.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
120 LINDSAY LANE
120 Lindsay Lane, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1600 sqft
WONDERFUL PLACE TO LIVE WITH CATHEDRAL CEILINGS. GREAT CONDO VIEWS DIRECTLY OVERLOOKING THE GOLF COURSE WITH BEAUTIFUL OAKS & LANDSCAPING. UNIT HAS VOLUMN CEILINGS, MANY WINDOWS VERY LIGHT & BRIGHT.
City Guide for Palm Harbor, FL

Good news if you're looking to get in a few rounds at a world-class course but your swing is a little less than perfect: you can still live your dream. Only 45 minutes north of famous St. Petersburg, Palm Harbor is home to one of the finest golf courses in the country. While the stunning scenery and rolling manicured greens are very real, you will have to imagine the TV crews and crowds of fans. At least until Tiger comes back to town.

Located on the west coast of the Sunshine State, with views that overlook the Gulf of Mexico, this region's natural attractions cannot be overstated. Who wouldn't want to live in a land of perpetual sunshine and cool ocean water with refreshing waves? That, however, is far from all that Palm Harbor has to offer. Aside from the golf course, which carries a par four average and offers lessons, the Palm Harbor school system is without comparison. Every school in this city has received an 'A' score from the state, as well ratings of 9 or 10 from the respected GreatSchools organization. This is a place where small town values and settings are available within easy traveling distance of larger cities and business opportunities. The many shopping centers that are located throughout the area offer a level of convenience rare to lower populations. This is a region with a sense of magic to it. Nearby islands inspired bestselling author Stephen King's novel Duma Key, and the writer even calls these shores his home several months out of the year. Whether youre young and single doing your first apartment search in an inspiring location, or looking to raise a family, Palm Harbor can accommodate. Of course, everyone knows Florida is one of the best places to retire in the world, and this hidden gem has all the best parts.

Having trouble with Craigslist Palm Harbor? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Palm Harbor, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Palm Harbor renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

