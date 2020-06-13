227 Apartments for rent in Palm Harbor, FL📍
1 of 16
1 of 23
1 of 36
1 of 25
1 of 41
1 of 19
1 of 25
1 of 31
1 of 28
1 of 7
1 of 26
1 of 18
1 of 11
1 of 20
1 of 24
1 of 15
1 of 15
1 of 11
1 of 15
1 of 33
1 of 11
1 of 55
1 of 18
1 of 15
Located on the west coast of the Sunshine State, with views that overlook the Gulf of Mexico, this region's natural attractions cannot be overstated. Who wouldn't want to live in a land of perpetual sunshine and cool ocean water with refreshing waves? That, however, is far from all that Palm Harbor has to offer. Aside from the golf course, which carries a par four average and offers lessons, the Palm Harbor school system is without comparison. Every school in this city has received an 'A' score from the state, as well ratings of 9 or 10 from the respected GreatSchools organization. This is a place where small town values and settings are available within easy traveling distance of larger cities and business opportunities. The many shopping centers that are located throughout the area offer a level of convenience rare to lower populations. This is a region with a sense of magic to it. Nearby islands inspired bestselling author Stephen King's novel Duma Key, and the writer even calls these shores his home several months out of the year. Whether youre young and single doing your first apartment search in an inspiring location, or looking to raise a family, Palm Harbor can accommodate. Of course, everyone knows Florida is one of the best places to retire in the world, and this hidden gem has all the best parts.
Having trouble with Craigslist Palm Harbor? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Weather
Florida is not called the Sunshine State because its overcast. This is the state where visitors come from all over the country to turn that shade of bronze that can only be accomplished by spending several hours in the company of the universe's brightest star. Though Palm Harbor is far removed from the throngs of tourists who visit the state each year, the weather and pristine beaches that attract them are practically right next door. Depending on where you live, they may be as close as your own backyard. Needless to say, it gets warm here and preparations should be taken when moving to ensure the best experience. Central air is considered a luxury in some regions of the country; here it is a necessity. Check with your apartment complex or landlord while youre looking and ensure that cooling yourself in your new home is going to be hassle-free.
Traveling
Most of the people who live in this region commute to work. This means a short trip down the interstate to St. Petersburg or Tampa. Public transit does exist in the form of buses; however, this is mostly for within the city limits. With the abundance of local attractions, including beaches, parks and even Disney World, you will want to drive your own vehicle if you can--even with the imminent threat of traffic looming overhead. Things are not as close together as they are in some of the bigger cities, and the added convenience of being able to drive to where youre going is well worth it. Palm Harbor is north of Clearwater and Tampa Bay, and Hwy 19 makes for convenient access to both cities, via route 60 and I-275.
Festivals
In all seasons, Palm Harbor loves to throw a good festival. This is an outdoor community with a lot going on so be ready to jump in! The Citrus Festival, which is held annually in April, features carnival rides, a dance competition, a bake-off and more, with free admission. The celebration is a memorial of the towns heritage. Two local events offer opportunities to taste samples from local restaurants. The specialty of the house is generally seafood, of which there is plenty to be had, often extremely fresh. The First Friday event offers children's rides and games for family-oriented fun. Want even more community excitement? The Taste of Palm Harbor is held in October, offering live music and entertainment.
Its hard to say that there are any bad neighborhoods in Palm Harbor. Everywhere you look there are palm trees, beautiful beaches, waterfront property, and ranch-style Spanish-inspired adobe houses. Complete with red tile roofs, this is a paradise tucked away in the undiscovered western coast of Floridas mainland. To the west is St. Josephs Sound and a string of keys whose splendor rivals that of their more famous neighbors to the south, and without the long drives or excessive traffic delays.
Ozona/Crystal Beach:Believe it or not, even though this is prime real estate in Palm Harbor, Ozona and Crystal Beach boast a much lower rental average than the rest of the state. There are plenty of good deals to be had for those savvy enough to search for them. During the off season, vacancy rates are at their highest, and more than enough one bedroom apartments and even up to three bedroom houses are available to go around. The area is a popular marina for fishermen and yacht enthusiasts in the area, and it is not uncommon to come upon more than a few sail boats dotting the horizon. Ahoy!$$$$
Innisbrooke:Glorious Spanish colonial mansions and miles of uninterrupted riverfront make up a large portion of this neighborhood. There are also apartment homes and patches of well kept residential establishments. This area is very seasonally sensitive. During mid-season, there is a large number of vacancies due to the temporary nature of many of the residents. Like most college towns and tourist areas, the best deals are to be had when the locals are home and the out-of-towners are, well, out of town. Swoop in and catch a sweet pad for a low price with the right timing. $$$
Town Center:As the name implies, this is the center of it all for Palm Harbor. Restaurants of all kinds, especially seafood and southern cooking, are around every corner. From fried oysters to fried chicken to baked salmon, its all here. This is the commercial center for the city. Start your apartment search here for 1 bedroom apartments and, if youre lucky, all bills paid buildings. If you venture into the neighborhoods you may even find a few three bedroom houses for rent. The streets are quiet and the houses are off the street, nestled among groves of palm trees and various citrus plants. Picture well kept medians and laid back lifestyles. $$
Curlew:This is the perfect neighborhood for families. Larger houses with modern designs are the most common sight. Sticking with traditional Spanish-themed Florida architecture, you will find a lot of two and three bedroom single family homes with garages and their own driveways. This is the kind of place where children play on the street before dusk and the smell of barbecues in backyards fills the air in the springtime. This is a very peaceful and relaxing place to call home. Home prices are slightly higher here than surrounding areas, but for the benefits it is definitely worth it. You will be surrounded on all sides by commercial districts that make shopping and daily routines very convenient. $$$$
Life in Palm Harbor is like life in any near-tropical, small-town, suburban neighborhood. There are palm trees, cool gulf breezes and magnificent sunsets every day. The temperature generally hovers around the 60s in the winter and averages to the high 80s in the summer, though it can get a lot warmer in July. Citrus trees are plentiful everywhere in the state. If youre lucky enough to have one in your own yard (which a lot of people are) you will have enough home-grown fruit to supply you for the better portion of the year. Better get that juicer out! If you live away from such amenities, farmers' markets can be found with very little effort, all offering the best quality locally grown produce at much more reasonable rates than most chain stores.
June 2020 Palm Harbor Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Palm Harbor Rent Report. Palm Harbor rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Palm Harbor rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
June 2020 Palm Harbor Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Palm Harbor Rent Report. Palm Harbor rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Palm Harbor rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Palm Harbor rents decline sharply over the past month
Palm Harbor rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, and are down moderately by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Palm Harbor stand at $1,074 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,337 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Palm Harbor's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Tampa Metro
While rent prices have decreased in Palm Harbor over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in the Tampa metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Valrico has the most expensive rents in the Tampa metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,586; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 2.0% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
- Largo has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 6.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,267, while one-bedrooms go for $1,018.
- St. Petersburg has the least expensive rents in the Tampa metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,203; rents went down 0.5% over the past month but rose 0.6% over the past year.
Palm Harbor rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have fallen moderately in Palm Harbor, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Palm Harbor is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in Jacksonville and 0.2% in Miami.
- Palm Harbor's median two-bedroom rent of $1,337 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% decline in Palm Harbor.
- While rents in Palm Harbor fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Virginia Beach (+2.0%), and Austin (+1.3%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Palm Harbor than most large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,753.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.