Apartment List
/
FL
/
palm harbor
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:36 PM

227 Apartments for rent in Palm Harbor, FL

📍
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Providence at Palm Harbor
50 Kendra Way, Palm Harbor, FL
Studio
$924
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,119
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
1092 sqft
Comfortable apartment complex with a resort-style pool and jacuzzi, fitness center and lighted tennis court. Units feature updated kitchens and bathrooms, private patios and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,112
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,466
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1348 sqft
Providing one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, these apartments feature pet-friendly amenities, lots of natural light, verdant grounds, large closets, new carpets, dishwashers, fireplaces, and patios in some units.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
Stillwater Palms
2350 Cypress Pond Rd, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$942
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
896 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with designer lighting, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Common amenities include boat parking, a tennis court and a resort-inspired pool. Tampa International Airport is barely 30 minutes away.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
29 Units Available
The Boot Ranch
1350 Seagate Dr, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1327 sqft
This community is in the Palm Harbor area and just moments from shopping at The Shoppes of Boot Ranch. Various amenities include garage parking, onsite laundry, clubhouse and tennis court. Apartments have walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
9 Units Available
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,180
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1300 sqft
Right off the canal. Private lake area with incredible views. A recently renovated community featuring granite countertops, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly. On-site volleyball, grill area, fit pit, and gym.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows a short drive from Tampa. Beautiful grounds with views of Lake George offer residents a screened-in poolside lounge, fitness center and yoga studio.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cove Springs
1 Unit Available
4805 Alt. 19, #312
4805 Alt 19, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
700 sqft
- Great 1BR/1BA condo in Palm Harbor - Nicely maintained 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Palm Harbor. Spacious rooms, screened porch, stainless appliances. Close to restaurants and shopping.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bonaventure
1 Unit Available
2969 Bonaventure Cir 202
2969 Boneventure Circle, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
Updated spacious 2 br/2br minutes from the beach! - Property Id: 3066 Fabulous spacious two bedroom two bath condo.This condo is located in a lovely community with park like setting and nature views from the screen porch.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Crystal Beach
1 Unit Available
129 Maryland Ave
129 Maryland Avenue, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1022 sqft
Crystal Beach - 129 Maryland Ave- Palm Harbor - Dont miss this charming 2 bedroom 2 bathroom remodeled home in quaint Crystal Beach. This home has plenty of space to move around with multiple family rooms and bonus areas.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
737 Countryshire Ln
737 Country Shire Lane, Palm Harbor, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,935
1566 sqft
737 Countryshire Ln Available 06/30/20 - Rent Requirements 3X monthly rent for income 1st month rent 1 month security deposit Online application $35.00 (RLNE5785690)

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3673 Arbor Chase Dr
3673 Arbor Chase Drive, Palm Harbor, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
3201 sqft
Call Thomas Gaspari at 727-642-3678 for more info on this Beautiful, brand new home located in Arbor Chase subdivision. Be the first to live in this very spacious home. Kitchen is a must see. Has a corner style layout.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2131 W Greenhollow Dr
2131 W Greenhollow Dr, Palm Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1947 sqft
Charming home in the Beacon Groves neighborhood of Palm Harbor is ready and waiting on you! Located in the popular Palm Harbor school zone, this 3-bedroom, 2 bath home, features 2 car garage, a large formal living room, separate dining room, and a

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
2272 CHIANTI PLACE
2272 Chianti Place, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1226 sqft
Tuscany AT Innisbrook, Gated Community with a lot of 5 * resort Amenities, 2 Bed / 2 bath Townhome with a attached GARAGE , MUST SEE, TOP Location, Pond Views, Split Floor Plan

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Baywood Village
1 Unit Available
63 Gulfwinds Dr
63 Gulfwinds Drive, Palm Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2001 sqft
Spacious 3/2 in Boating Community near Innisbrook - Property Id: 275322 Spacious home, with both comfort and luxury, located in Baywood Villagen subdiv. next to Wall Springs State Park, the Pinellas Trail and Innisbrook Golf Resort.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2690 CORAL LANDINGS BOULEVARD
2690 Coral Landings Boulevard, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Second floor Condo rental available July 1st in sought after Meadowlake Palm Harbor. Inside laundry closet with washer & dryer. Wood laminate and tile floors, throughout.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
36609 US 19 N
36609 US Route 19, Palm Harbor, FL
Studio
$1,599
987 sqft
36609 US Hwy 19 N Palm Harbor, FL 34684 Rental Incentives Available $1,599 + Sales Tax Lease - 1st, Last & Security Deposit Unit Available Now 987 Sq Ft Large Open Area (front) Large Back Office Area, Storage, etc.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1793 ORANGE BOULEVARD WAY
1793 Orange Boulevard, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Welcome to Crystal Cove Villas, Nested in beautiful Palm Harbor Florida! This is a charming and quiet community surrounded by some of the best schools in the county such as Palm Harbor University.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:03pm
Lake St. George
1 Unit Available
3625 ashley ct
3625 Ashley Court, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
797 sqft
Welcome to Palm Harbor, Fl , Beautiful home 2 bed 1 bath. -Pets allowed, sorry dogs only under 25 lbs, maximum 2, no aggressive breeds. -Tenant pays all utilities and in charge of lawn. -Includes a 1 car garage. -Washer dryer included.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Fox Chase
1 Unit Available
2190 BANCROFT PLACE
2190 Bancroft Place, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1030 sqft
Rarely available villa in highly sought after Villas of Beacon Groves. This home features a nice layout with new tiles floor. It feels and lives bigger than the stated square footage.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
The Oaks at Countryside
1 Unit Available
3014 RED OAK COURT
3014 Red Oak Ct, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1215 sqft
Desirable and sought-after community of Oaks of Countryside. Spacious, completely remodeled top to bottom second floor condo.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Fox Chase
1 Unit Available
2375 FOX CHASE BOULEVARD
2375 Fox Chase Boulevard, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$949
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 2nd floor end unit condo with balcony in desirable fox chase community of palm harbor. This unit features fresh paint and new wood look life lock flooring. The community features a pool and play ground. Located close to Sutherland elementary.

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Gleneagles
1 Unit Available
403 OLD MILL POND ROAD
403 Old Mill Pond Road, Palm Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
2500 sqft
**PRICE REDUCTION AND READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY!! There is nothing like this community anywhere in north Pinellas, and certainly not 2500 sq ft of living area.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Franklin Square
1 Unit Available
804 FRANKLIN CIRCLE
804 Franklin Court, Palm Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1263 sqft
Move-in ready, you must see this beautiful and bright 3/2 in the heart of Palm Harbor. Attached 1 car garage, great screened-in deck for entertaining. Cute kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space for all your cooking needs.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
2897 THAXTON DRIVE
2897 Thaxton Drive, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1390 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully updated and sparkling clean. This two bedroom / two and a half bath townhome has everything you need! Spacious downstairs living room / dining room combo and an eat-in kitchen with sliders out to the patio overlooking green space.

Median Rent in Palm Harbor

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Palm Harbor is $1,073, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,336.
Studio
$940
1 Bed
$1,073
2 Beds
$1,336
3+ Beds
$1,767
City GuidePalm Harbor
Good news if you're looking to get in a few rounds at a world-class course but your swing is a little less than perfect: you can still live your dream. Only 45 minutes north of famous St. Petersburg, Palm Harbor is home to one of the finest golf courses in the country. While the stunning scenery and rolling manicured greens are very real, you will have to imagine the TV crews and crowds of fans. At least until Tiger comes back to town.

Located on the west coast of the Sunshine State, with views that overlook the Gulf of Mexico, this region's natural attractions cannot be overstated. Who wouldn't want to live in a land of perpetual sunshine and cool ocean water with refreshing waves? That, however, is far from all that Palm Harbor has to offer. Aside from the golf course, which carries a par four average and offers lessons, the Palm Harbor school system is without comparison. Every school in this city has received an 'A' score from the state, as well ratings of 9 or 10 from the respected GreatSchools organization. This is a place where small town values and settings are available within easy traveling distance of larger cities and business opportunities. The many shopping centers that are located throughout the area offer a level of convenience rare to lower populations. This is a region with a sense of magic to it. Nearby islands inspired bestselling author Stephen King's novel Duma Key, and the writer even calls these shores his home several months out of the year. Whether youre young and single doing your first apartment search in an inspiring location, or looking to raise a family, Palm Harbor can accommodate. Of course, everyone knows Florida is one of the best places to retire in the world, and this hidden gem has all the best parts.

Having trouble with Craigslist Palm Harbor? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Moving to Palm Harbor

Weather

Florida is not called the Sunshine State because its overcast. This is the state where visitors come from all over the country to turn that shade of bronze that can only be accomplished by spending several hours in the company of the universe's brightest star. Though Palm Harbor is far removed from the throngs of tourists who visit the state each year, the weather and pristine beaches that attract them are practically right next door. Depending on where you live, they may be as close as your own backyard. Needless to say, it gets warm here and preparations should be taken when moving to ensure the best experience. Central air is considered a luxury in some regions of the country; here it is a necessity. Check with your apartment complex or landlord while youre looking and ensure that cooling yourself in your new home is going to be hassle-free.

Traveling

Most of the people who live in this region commute to work. This means a short trip down the interstate to St. Petersburg or Tampa. Public transit does exist in the form of buses; however, this is mostly for within the city limits. With the abundance of local attractions, including beaches, parks and even Disney World, you will want to drive your own vehicle if you can--even with the imminent threat of traffic looming overhead. Things are not as close together as they are in some of the bigger cities, and the added convenience of being able to drive to where youre going is well worth it. Palm Harbor is north of Clearwater and Tampa Bay, and Hwy 19 makes for convenient access to both cities, via route 60 and I-275.

Festivals

In all seasons, Palm Harbor loves to throw a good festival. This is an outdoor community with a lot going on so be ready to jump in! The Citrus Festival, which is held annually in April, features carnival rides, a dance competition, a bake-off and more, with free admission. The celebration is a memorial of the towns heritage. Two local events offer opportunities to taste samples from local restaurants. The specialty of the house is generally seafood, of which there is plenty to be had, often extremely fresh. The First Friday event offers children's rides and games for family-oriented fun. Want even more community excitement? The Taste of Palm Harbor is held in October, offering live music and entertainment.

Neighborhoods in Palm Harbor

Its hard to say that there are any bad neighborhoods in Palm Harbor. Everywhere you look there are palm trees, beautiful beaches, waterfront property, and ranch-style Spanish-inspired adobe houses. Complete with red tile roofs, this is a paradise tucked away in the undiscovered western coast of Floridas mainland. To the west is St. Josephs Sound and a string of keys whose splendor rivals that of their more famous neighbors to the south, and without the long drives or excessive traffic delays.

Ozona/Crystal Beach:Believe it or not, even though this is prime real estate in Palm Harbor, Ozona and Crystal Beach boast a much lower rental average than the rest of the state. There are plenty of good deals to be had for those savvy enough to search for them. During the off season, vacancy rates are at their highest, and more than enough one bedroom apartments and even up to three bedroom houses are available to go around. The area is a popular marina for fishermen and yacht enthusiasts in the area, and it is not uncommon to come upon more than a few sail boats dotting the horizon. Ahoy!$$$$

Innisbrooke:Glorious Spanish colonial mansions and miles of uninterrupted riverfront make up a large portion of this neighborhood. There are also apartment homes and patches of well kept residential establishments. This area is very seasonally sensitive. During mid-season, there is a large number of vacancies due to the temporary nature of many of the residents. Like most college towns and tourist areas, the best deals are to be had when the locals are home and the out-of-towners are, well, out of town. Swoop in and catch a sweet pad for a low price with the right timing. $$$

Town Center:As the name implies, this is the center of it all for Palm Harbor. Restaurants of all kinds, especially seafood and southern cooking, are around every corner. From fried oysters to fried chicken to baked salmon, its all here. This is the commercial center for the city. Start your apartment search here for 1 bedroom apartments and, if youre lucky, all bills paid buildings. If you venture into the neighborhoods you may even find a few three bedroom houses for rent. The streets are quiet and the houses are off the street, nestled among groves of palm trees and various citrus plants. Picture well kept medians and laid back lifestyles. $$

Curlew:This is the perfect neighborhood for families. Larger houses with modern designs are the most common sight. Sticking with traditional Spanish-themed Florida architecture, you will find a lot of two and three bedroom single family homes with garages and their own driveways. This is the kind of place where children play on the street before dusk and the smell of barbecues in backyards fills the air in the springtime. This is a very peaceful and relaxing place to call home. Home prices are slightly higher here than surrounding areas, but for the benefits it is definitely worth it. You will be surrounded on all sides by commercial districts that make shopping and daily routines very convenient. $$$$

Living in Palm Harbor

Life in Palm Harbor is like life in any near-tropical, small-town, suburban neighborhood. There are palm trees, cool gulf breezes and magnificent sunsets every day. The temperature generally hovers around the 60s in the winter and averages to the high 80s in the summer, though it can get a lot warmer in July. Citrus trees are plentiful everywhere in the state. If youre lucky enough to have one in your own yard (which a lot of people are) you will have enough home-grown fruit to supply you for the better portion of the year. Better get that juicer out! If you live away from such amenities, farmers' markets can be found with very little effort, all offering the best quality locally grown produce at much more reasonable rates than most chain stores.

June 2020 Palm Harbor Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Palm Harbor Rent Report. Palm Harbor rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Palm Harbor rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Palm Harbor Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Palm Harbor Rent Report. Palm Harbor rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Palm Harbor rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Palm Harbor rents decline sharply over the past month

Palm Harbor rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, and are down moderately by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Palm Harbor stand at $1,074 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,337 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Palm Harbor's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Tampa Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Palm Harbor over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in the Tampa metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Valrico has the most expensive rents in the Tampa metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,586; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 2.0% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Largo has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 6.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,267, while one-bedrooms go for $1,018.
    • St. Petersburg has the least expensive rents in the Tampa metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,203; rents went down 0.5% over the past month but rose 0.6% over the past year.

    Palm Harbor rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Palm Harbor, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Palm Harbor is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in Jacksonville and 0.2% in Miami.
    • Palm Harbor's median two-bedroom rent of $1,337 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% decline in Palm Harbor.
    • While rents in Palm Harbor fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Virginia Beach (+2.0%), and Austin (+1.3%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Palm Harbor than most large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,753.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Tampa
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    St. Petersburg
    $970
    $1,200
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Clearwater
    $980
    $1,230
    -0.5%
    1.3%
    Brandon
    $1,020
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Largo
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    6%
    Riverview
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.5%
    1.1%
    Palm Harbor
    $1,070
    $1,340
    -0.6%
    -0.6%
    Pinellas Park
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    2%
    Wesley Chapel
    $1,140
    $1,420
    -0.3%
    1.3%
    Valrico
    $1,270
    $1,590
    0
    -2%
    Dunedin
    $1,000
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    0.4%
    Plant City
    $780
    $970
    0.6%
    -0.5%
    Tarpon Springs
    $890
    $1,110
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    Lutz
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.4%
    4.7%
    Seminole
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    New Port Richey
    $830
    $1,040
    0.4%
    -0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Palm Harbor?
    In Palm Harbor, the median rent is $940 for a studio, $1,073 for a 1-bedroom, $1,336 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,767 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Palm Harbor, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Palm Harbor?
    Some of the colleges located in the Palm Harbor area include Florida Southern College, Ringling College of Art and Design, University of South Florida-Main Campus, Altierus Career College-Tampa, and University of South Florida-St Petersburg. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Palm Harbor?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Palm Harbor from include Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Brandon, and Bradenton.

    Similar Pages

    Palm Harbor 1 BedroomsPalm Harbor 2 Bedrooms
    Palm Harbor 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalm Harbor Apartments with Balcony
    Palm Harbor Pet Friendly Places