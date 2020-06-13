227 Apartments for rent in Palm Harbor, FL

Neighborhoods in Palm Harbor

Its hard to say that there are any bad neighborhoods in Palm Harbor. Everywhere you look there are palm trees, beautiful beaches, waterfront property, and ranch-style Spanish-inspired adobe houses. Complete with red tile roofs, this is a paradise tucked away in the undiscovered western coast of Floridas mainland. To the west is St. Josephs Sound and a string of keys whose splendor rivals that of their more famous neighbors to the south, and without the long drives or excessive traffic delays.

Ozona/Crystal Beach:Believe it or not, even though this is prime real estate in Palm Harbor, Ozona and Crystal Beach boast a much lower rental average than the rest of the state. There are plenty of good deals to be had for those savvy enough to search for them. During the off season, vacancy rates are at their highest, and more than enough one bedroom apartments and even up to three bedroom houses are available to go around. The area is a popular marina for fishermen and yacht enthusiasts in the area, and it is not uncommon to come upon more than a few sail boats dotting the horizon. Ahoy!$$$$

Innisbrooke:Glorious Spanish colonial mansions and miles of uninterrupted riverfront make up a large portion of this neighborhood. There are also apartment homes and patches of well kept residential establishments. This area is very seasonally sensitive. During mid-season, there is a large number of vacancies due to the temporary nature of many of the residents. Like most college towns and tourist areas, the best deals are to be had when the locals are home and the out-of-towners are, well, out of town. Swoop in and catch a sweet pad for a low price with the right timing. $$$

Town Center:As the name implies, this is the center of it all for Palm Harbor. Restaurants of all kinds, especially seafood and southern cooking, are around every corner. From fried oysters to fried chicken to baked salmon, its all here. This is the commercial center for the city. Start your apartment search here for 1 bedroom apartments and, if youre lucky, all bills paid buildings. If you venture into the neighborhoods you may even find a few three bedroom houses for rent. The streets are quiet and the houses are off the street, nestled among groves of palm trees and various citrus plants. Picture well kept medians and laid back lifestyles. $$

Curlew:This is the perfect neighborhood for families. Larger houses with modern designs are the most common sight. Sticking with traditional Spanish-themed Florida architecture, you will find a lot of two and three bedroom single family homes with garages and their own driveways. This is the kind of place where children play on the street before dusk and the smell of barbecues in backyards fills the air in the springtime. This is a very peaceful and relaxing place to call home. Home prices are slightly higher here than surrounding areas, but for the benefits it is definitely worth it. You will be surrounded on all sides by commercial districts that make shopping and daily routines very convenient. $$$$