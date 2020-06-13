/
/
beacon square
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:24 PM
138 Apartments for rent in Beacon Square, FL📍
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Beacon Lakes Condominiums
1 Unit Available
4439 Pelorus Drive
4439 Pelorus Drive, Beacon Square, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1144 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED CONDO, AVAILABLE SOON! - FULLY FURNISHED CONDO in a BEAUTIFUL 55+ community with 2 bedroom & 2 baths.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Beacon Square
1 Unit Available
3503 Oakhurst Dr
3503 Oakhurst Drive, Beacon Square, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
992 sqft
Call Kim Bramer at 727-251-8407. Come see this adorable 2 bed 1 bath 1 car garage with a fenced yard. It is light and bright with tile floors throughout. The home also has a family room with lots of windows.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Westwood
1 Unit Available
4312 Westwood Dr
4312 Westwood Drive, Beacon Square, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
2022 sqft
Brand new floors just put in! Spacious split floorplan w/living room and dining room combination, updated kitchen with a fridge, stove, and dishwasher, breakfast bar overlooking the family room.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Beacon Square
1 Unit Available
4231 SHELDON PLACE
4231 Sheldon Place, Beacon Square, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
624 sqft
Nicely maintained one bedroom, one bath condo featuring TILE throughout - NO CARPET! The living room is bright & spacious with a separate dining area.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Beacon Square
1 Unit Available
3336 ROCK ROYAL DRIVE
3336 Rock Royal Drive, Beacon Square, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1008 sqft
Cute 4 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home available for rent immediately! It features fresh paint and tile floors throughout the home, NO CARPET! Pets considered w/ approval.
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Beacon Lakes Condominiums
1 Unit Available
3839 LIGHTHOUSE WAY
3839 Lighthouse Way, Beacon Square, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1144 sqft
You're sure to enjoy the amazing pond view from your 3 season porch. This FIRST FLOOR 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is in the desirable 55+ waterfront community of Beacon Lakes.
1 of 22
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Beacon Square
1 Unit Available
3612 Kingsbury Dr.
3612 Kingsbury Drive, Beacon Square, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1078 sqft
Refreshed 3/1/1 In Holiday - This Home Features a New Kitchen that includes Granite Countertops and Solid Wood Cabinets, updated Bathrooms, new flooring and freshly painted interior. Enjoy your fenced backyard.
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 07:32am
Beacon Square
1 Unit Available
4139 Claremont Dr
4139 Claremont Drive, Beacon Square, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1140 sqft
Available now. Two bedroom two bathroom single-family home with one car garage. Central heat and air, fresh paint on the interior, tile floors throughout except for the bedrooms which have new carpet. Screened in back patio for entertaining.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Beacon Lakes Condominiums
1 Unit Available
4430 PELORUS DRIVE
4430 Pelorus Drive, Beacon Square, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1144 sqft
Immaculate Updated Fully Furnished 2nd Floor Condo in 55+ Gated Beacon Lakes Community in New Port Richey. Freshly painted with newer carpet throughout and tile in Bathroom and Kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Beacon Square
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Colonial Manor
1 Unit Available
3625 MONTICELLO ST
3625 Monticello Street, Elfers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
864 sqft
Seasonal Rental!! 2/2/1 Holiday - Season rental in Holiday. This home features 2 bedroom and 2 baths with one car garage. Home is centrally located close to US 19. Includes utilities and is fully furnished.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Orangewood Village
1 Unit Available
4901 AEGEAN AVE
4901 Aegean Avenue, Holiday, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1108 sqft
3 BEDROOM 1 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME - HOLIDAY FL - 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN HOLIDAY FL, GARAGE CONVERSION, WITH SHAKER KITCHEN CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, BUILT IN SHELVING UNIT IN KITCHEN/DINING AREA, NEW VINYL PLANK FLOORING
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Colonial Manor
1 Unit Available
3631 Connon Dr
3631 Connon Drive, Elfers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
816 sqft
This Cute 2bed/1bath home offers open floor plan concept, plenty of cabinet space. Oversize bedrooms and plenty of closet space. Near shops, restaurants, and entertainment.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Orangewood Village
1 Unit Available
4653 Darlington Road
4653 Darlington Road, Holiday, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1292 sqft
Reduced! ***Available Now**** Updated 3BR 2BA Holiday home features ceramic tile flooring, an open floor plan and a converted third bedroom. Enjoy an easy commute to Tampa, Clearwater and Suncoast Parkway. Deposit determined by credit score.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
4515 Marine Parkway
4515 Marine Parkway, Pasco County, FL
1 Bedroom
$776
816 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1347099 All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Tahitian Gardens Condominiums
1 Unit Available
4337 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE
4337 Tahitian Gardens Circle, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
768 sqft
CORNER UNIT, NOW AVAILABLE! Furnished 2-bedroom, bath and a half condo in Tahitian Gardens an active 55+ community. Private corner, end unit features large floor to ceiling windows overlooking the front patio.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Tahitian Homes
1 Unit Available
3851 BEECHWOOD DRIVE
3851 Beechwood Drive, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
948 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM 1 CAR GARAGE HOME IN HOLIDAY MINUTES FROM TARPON SPRINGS. HOME FEATURES TILE FLOORING THROUGH OUT, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, SEPARATE DINING ROOM AREA.
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
4832 JASPER DRIVE
4832 Jasper Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1104 sqft
Wonderful waterfront community, This is a beautifully furnished condo with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths and is ready to be rented today.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Imperial Embassy Condo
1 Unit Available
4747 AZALEA DRIVE
4747 Azalea Drive, New Port Richey, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
952 sqft
55+ QUIET - 1st FLOOR CONDO ready for immediate move-in!! Come and see this lovely 1st floor condo that has everything you need to be comfortable! Kitchen offers Refrigerator, Range, Microwave, with an open plan to the Dining Room and Living Room.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Aloha Gardens
1 Unit Available
2531 ALMOND DRIVE
2531 Almond Drive, Holiday, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1269 sqft
Located in Aloha Gardens, this 3 bedroom has been renovated with: Solid Wood kitchen cabinets, ogee edge counter tops, new appliances, lighting/ceiling fans, and windows. This home has a living room and dining room.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Key Vista
1 Unit Available
2902 PUNTA PALMA COURT
2902 Punta Palma Court, Key Vista, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
3054 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED POND FRONT HOME IN HOLIDAYS BEST COMMUNITY OF KEY VISTA. THIS COMMUNITY IS VERY CLOSE TO THE GULF BUT DOES NOT REQUIRE FLOOD INSURANCE.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
5242 Opal Lane
5242 Opal Lane, Pasco County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This ground floor condo located in the heart of The beautiful Gulf Harbors community. Great area for work and play.
1 of 15
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Colonial Manor
1 Unit Available
3619 Monticello St.
3619 Monticello Street, Elfers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1004 sqft
3 Bedroom Home For Rent In New Port Richey! - WE HAVE ELECTRONIC LOCKBOXES THAT ALLOW REMOTE SHOWINGS, WITHOUT MEETING AN AGENT FACE TO FACE.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Colonial Manor
1 Unit Available
5103 POLAR DRIVE
5103 Polar Drive, Elfers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1094 sqft
Beautiful, cozy home, 2 bedrooms, spacious, stay 1 month or more, includes water, electric, trash. yard maintenance. call for any questions
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Aloha Gardens
1 Unit Available
3436 TRUMAN DRIVE
3436 Truman Drive, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1108 sqft
Open and spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage Home(2nd bath in Garage)! This home has a cute front porch perfect to sit outside, relax and enjoy the Florida weather! When you walk into the living room/dining room you will notice the open
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Beacon Square rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,130.
Some of the colleges located in the Beacon Square area include Florida Southern College, University of South Florida-Main Campus, Altierus Career College-Tampa, University of South Florida-St Petersburg, and Erwin Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Beacon Square from include Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Brandon, and Bradenton.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL