Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:51 AM

154 Mitchell Creek Way

154 Mitchell Creek Way · No Longer Available
Location

154 Mitchell Creek Way, Oviedo, FL 32765

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Recently Constructed Town Home In Gated Mitchell Creek Community in Oviedo!! - Recently constructed town home in the gated community of Mitchell Creek! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1,472sqft, corner unit, two-story town home is ready for you to call home! The town home features an open floor plan with 18" tiled floors throughout the first floor living area, kitchen and dining room, and all bathrooms. The kitchen features upgraded 42" cabinetry, granite counter tops, plenty of cabinet storage, counter top and preparation space, large kitchen island, closet pantry and stainless steel appliances including the refrigerator, stove, over-the-range microwave, dishwasher and disposal. With views of the backyard through the sliding glass doors, the kitchen, living room and dining room enjoy plenty of natural light and an open and expansive feel. On the second floor, you will find the master and guest bedrooms, guest bath, inside utility room and plenty of storage in the multiple linen closets. The master bedroom suite is separated from the guest rooms giving it a very private feel and with en-suite bath featuring dual vanity sinks, glass enclosed shower, large walk-in closet and plush carpeting it is everything one could ask for in a master bedroom! The guest bedrooms are each well-sized with reach-in closets and easy access to the guest bathroom. A one-car garage,covered patio overlooking the backyard and high efficiency AC and hot water heater round out this recently constructed town home. With easy access to Alafaya Trail, Mitchell Hammock Rd, UCF, Rollins College, Waterford Lakes Towne Center, Siemens, Research Park, shopping, dining and entertainment this is a wonderful place to call home!

ATTENTION: Innovative Realty does not post ads on Craigslist! Recently scam artists have been stealing rental listings, lowering the price and posting fake ads online, especially on Craigslist, and posing as the landlords. Beware of out of state phone numbers or Google Voice numbers. If you've been speaking with anyone other than Innovative Realty, been given a lockbox access code by a third party, asked to send money payable to anyone but Innovative Realty, LLC-- it is a scam!

Were happy to allow pets in this property, though we cannot allow more than two pets and they must be under 75 pounds. Our pet fee includes a $200 refundable deposit and a $150 non-refundable fee per pet. Sorry, no aggressive breeds.

We run a comprehensive check of your criminal background, credit history, rental history. If you have certain prior felonies or any evictions, your application will be denied. We will require that our residents make at least three times the monthly rent and can provide proof of income and identity.

For more information or to schedule a viewing, call Innovative Realty, LLC at (407) 772-5555. You can schedule a showing online at www.innovativerealtyfl.com.

To view all of our listings, visit our website at www.innovativerealtyfl.com or check out our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/InnovativeRealty

Have questions about our resident requirements? Read our blog below for more information on if you will qualify: http://www.innovativerealtyfl.com/property-management-blog/resident-rental-criteria-do-you-qualify

(RLNE5112520)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 154 Mitchell Creek Way have any available units?
154 Mitchell Creek Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
What amenities does 154 Mitchell Creek Way have?
Some of 154 Mitchell Creek Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 154 Mitchell Creek Way currently offering any rent specials?
154 Mitchell Creek Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 154 Mitchell Creek Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 154 Mitchell Creek Way is pet friendly.
Does 154 Mitchell Creek Way offer parking?
Yes, 154 Mitchell Creek Way offers parking.
Does 154 Mitchell Creek Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 154 Mitchell Creek Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 154 Mitchell Creek Way have a pool?
Yes, 154 Mitchell Creek Way has a pool.
Does 154 Mitchell Creek Way have accessible units?
No, 154 Mitchell Creek Way does not have accessible units.
Does 154 Mitchell Creek Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 154 Mitchell Creek Way has units with dishwashers.
