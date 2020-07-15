All apartments in Oviedo
1015 Gotwalt Drive
Last updated March 18 2019 at 3:55 PM

1015 Gotwalt Drive

1015 Gotwalt Drive · No Longer Available
Oviedo
Alafaya Woods
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
3 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

1015 Gotwalt Drive, Oviedo, FL 32765
Alafaya Woods

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Location is key for this beautiful 4 bedroom home with 3 bathrooms. Many upgrades in this home including granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and custom tile and vanities in the bathrooms. This 2 story home has vaulted ceilings and open floor plan and is located in an ''??A''?? rated school district.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 Gotwalt Drive have any available units?
1015 Gotwalt Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
What amenities does 1015 Gotwalt Drive have?
Some of 1015 Gotwalt Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1015 Gotwalt Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1015 Gotwalt Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 Gotwalt Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1015 Gotwalt Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1015 Gotwalt Drive offer parking?
No, 1015 Gotwalt Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1015 Gotwalt Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1015 Gotwalt Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 Gotwalt Drive have a pool?
No, 1015 Gotwalt Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1015 Gotwalt Drive have accessible units?
No, 1015 Gotwalt Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 Gotwalt Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1015 Gotwalt Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
