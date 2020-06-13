119 Apartments for rent in Daytona Beach, FL

Won’t you be my neighbor?

Fair warning: the closer you get to the beach, the more touristy it can become in spring and summertime. Like most beach towns, Daytona Beach can be broken into mainland living (a bit further from the beach), beachside living (about 2 miles or closer to the beach) and Intracoastal/Waterfront living (on the beach or with a beach view). Each area brings a different vibe, with mainland being more quaint and suburban and Intracoastal offering a bit more of a city/sand-in-your-pants atmosphere.

In on the action - Intracoastal

Living here puts you right in the middle of all things Daytona Beach. Well, once you get over the bridge, that is. Apartment living offers a lot of options in the waterfront area and great amenities (views, docks, pools). Renters will easily find condos, lofts, high rise apartments and penthouses. People live here for the obvious perks such as the ocean breeze, proximity to the boardwalk, shopping and dining. Living here puts you close to the water but isn’t necessarily “beach” living. If you want the best of both worlds in the lap of luxury this is your spot.

No Shirt, No Shoes, No Problem - Beachside/South Daytona Beach

Called this because it's closer to the beach than the mainland, beachside is full of single family homes—often older or established with a bit of old Florida/beach town charm—and apartment homes. This location is in close proximity to I-95 and I-4. Apartments come with upgrades such as w/d in unit, fitness centers and views. Being a beachside resident means having an advantage: you can leave a bad day at the office and be on your board in no time.

Calling all land lubbers- Inland

A more quaint area, this area is further from the shoreline (only by a few minutes) but the homes still offer a beach town charm. The subdivisions are filled with many established homes with a few newer properties sprinkled into the mix. Residents love living here because of the lake views, golf courses and the proximity to hospitals and business districts. It is also close to the speedway for those of you who want to watch the races on the weekends. Inland apartments often feature screened patios (a true Florida amenity), public transportation stops, billiards rooms, and fitness centers.