Apartment List
/
FL
/
daytona beach
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

119 Apartments for rent in Daytona Beach, FL

📍
East Daytona
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
$
18 Units Available
Tomoka Pointe
1317 Tomoka Town Center Dr, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,216
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1255 sqft
Self-Guided & Virtual Tours Now Available! MEET US ONLINE! Our office is temporarily closed out of caution for COVID-19. We are available during our standard business hours to assist you virtually or via phone.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Sands Parc
100 Sands Parc Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1303 sqft
The Life You’ve Been Waiting For: At Sands Parc, we’ve made it easy for you to love where you live with unparalleled details and amenities that reflect your unique lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:18am
14 Units Available
Coastline Cove
101 Raceway Pointe Dr, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$839
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,156
1244 sqft
Located near I-95 and US-92. Designed interiors with up to four bedrooms. Open floor plans, energy-efficient appliances and ample storage. On-site fitness center, pool and sundeck. Near colleges.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Nova Wood Apartments
1220 S Nova Rd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$705
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Nova Wood Apartments, your home for country living combined with city convenience in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Nova Glen Apartments
1000 S Nova Rd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$695
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Nova Glen Apartments, your home for convenient living at a great location in Daytona Beach, Florida. Our single-story community’s beautifully manicured grounds and relaxing lagoon create the ideal tranquil setting for you to call home.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
22 Units Available
Andros Isles Luxury Apartments
100 Acklins Cir, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,113
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,418
1255 sqft
Luxurious touches such as hardwood floors and extra storage in air-conditioned units. Complex boasts a coffee bar, clubhouse, community garden and fire pit. Easy access to I-95 a plus for commuters.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
East Daytona
9 Units Available
The Overlook at Daytona Apartment Homes
100 Seabreeze Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$948
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,002
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Overlooking the water of the Intracoastal Waterway. Recently renovated to include granite countertops, walk-in closets and modern furnishings such as stainless steel appliances. Private balconies provided. Pool, clubhouse and gym available.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Fairlawn at Daytona Beach
18 Units Available
Integra Shores
100 Integra Shores Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,164
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1205 sqft
You’ve just discovered the comfort and luxurious experience that is Integra Shores Apartments. Find your home that’s a sanctuary, where you can find the relief from your busy day, a place that feels like the getaway you’ve been planning.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Epic
1420 New Bellevue Ave, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
900 sqft
Luxury furnished apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Resort-style grounds offer clubhouse, pool, 24-hour gym, several sports courts and more. Located near Clyde Morris bike path and Daytona Beach shopping and attractions.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:21pm
$
29 Units Available
Lake Forest
600 Jimmy Ann Dr, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$815
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1360 sqft
ELEVATE YOUR STYLE AT LAKE FOREST APARTMENT HOMES\nCome home to Lake Forest Apartment Homes. Our beautiful community is located in Daytona Beach, Florida only minutes from Daytona International Speedway.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:22am
$
7 Units Available
Southern Villas
239 Oak Tree Cir, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Southern Villas Apartments is located in Daytona Beach. Its within a few minutes from the lovely beaches of Florida. The surrounding areas cant be beat for dining experiences, cinema, and attractions of all kinds.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated March 14 at 08:32pm
Contact for Availability
Osprey Landings
1756 S Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$969
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1000 sqft
Find the serene living experience youve been searching for at Osprey Landings Apartments in Daytona Beach, FL.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Ortona
1 Unit Available
360 Morningside Ave
360 Morningside Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1377 sqft
BEACHSIDE LIVING JUST GOT BETTER! You will relax and enjoy your days and nights in this cozy 2/1 beachside home that is walking distance to the Famous Daytona Beach.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1500 Virginia Ave Apt 115
1500 Virginia Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
910 sqft
If you have been looking for the perfect and affordable 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in Daytona Beach, look no further. We have just put this great Daytona Beach Golf and & Country Club condo on the market for you.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
384 Euclid Avenue
384 Euclid Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1616 sqft
Beautiful fully furnished vacation home. This home is close to all your need for a winter or summer rental! Must see in person! Cable and wifi included. Sleeps eight

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
235 Coral Reef Way
235 Coral Reef Way, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1558 sqft
Gorgeous villa in Latitude Margaritaville available for 7 months or longer. Fully Furnished/ Turn Key. Just bring your toothbrush. Voted Best 55 + community in the US. Come try paradise living and feel like you are on vacation everyday.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
145 N Halifax Avenue
145 North Halifax Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious and tastefully furnished 1 bedroom condo on the Halifax River available for rent.. Top floor, South unit with views of not only the Ocean and beachside Daytona, this unit also looks out over the bridges of Daytona Beach and downtown Daytona.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
281 Tuscany Chase Drive
281 Tuscany Chase Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2430 sqft
1 Year Lease. Newly built home. Open layout plan, large kitchen with granite counter tops and tile floor through out the house. Close to parks, schools, shopping. Must see in person. Call office for more details.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
East Daytona
1 Unit Available
411 N Wild Olive Avenue
411 North Wild Olive Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
900 sqft
Don't miss this opportunity to have a great residence near the beach. Great apartment in a great building with offstreet parking. Close to many jobs and everything recreational in the area.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
100 Silver Beach Avenue
100 Silver Beach Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully renovated unit at Riverplace 100 with a Million Dollar top floor view of the river & the ocean! New floors, new paint, upgraded kitchen and dining area and new bathroom fixtures! Screen door installed.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
102 S Peninsula Drive
102 South Peninsula Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
600 sqft
Fully furnished one bedroom / One bath includes all utilites. Electricity is covered up to $100 per month.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
204 Surf Scooter Drive
204 Surf Scooter Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1525 sqft
Updated Photos will follow as soon as the work has been completedThis home is in the process of a renovation to include : All Brand New Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances, Granite, New Kitchen Lighting and New Vinyl Plank Flooring.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
415 N Halifax Ave Avenue
415 North Halifax Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
812 sqft
Carefree condo living! Cozy two bedroom, two bathroom condo corner unit by the bay. This home has updated bathrooms and kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Tiled throughout the home as well for ease of cleaning.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
125 Milton Road
125 Milton Road, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1324 sqft
Spacious 3/2 duplex unit close to everything and beachside! Only .5 miles to Winn-dixie, .3 miles to Beach Plaza. This wonderful home features soaring ceilings, huge living room with brick fireplace, new flooring and a beautifully landscaped yard.

Median Rent in Daytona Beach

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Daytona Beach is $831, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,037.
Studio
$690
1 Bed
$831
2 Beds
$1,037
3+ Beds
$1,397
City GuideDaytona Beach
500 Things to Love About Daytona

The “World’s Most Famous Beach” has been pictured on postcards. For the residents of this Volusia County locale, the beach is their playground and the ocean is their backyard (but with sea turtles instead of swing sets). What tourists travel miles for, residents can enjoy year round! As if you needed more convincing, it’s important to note that while Daytona Beach is a beach town, it’s also a golfer’s town (LPGA headquarters here) and it has even made a few film cameos. Remember Days of Thunder? What’s not to like?

Perfectly situated between Orlando and Jacksonville off the I-95 corridor, Daytona Beach is loved for more than its beach. The laidback atmosphere, impeccable local seafood and unique culture make it a place worth visiting and, better yet, worth living in.

Won’t you be my neighbor?

Fair warning: the closer you get to the beach, the more touristy it can become in spring and summertime. Like most beach towns, Daytona Beach can be broken into mainland living (a bit further from the beach), beachside living (about 2 miles or closer to the beach) and Intracoastal/Waterfront living (on the beach or with a beach view). Each area brings a different vibe, with mainland being more quaint and suburban and Intracoastal offering a bit more of a city/sand-in-your-pants atmosphere.

In on the action - Intracoastal

Living here puts you right in the middle of all things Daytona Beach. Well, once you get over the bridge, that is. Apartment living offers a lot of options in the waterfront area and great amenities (views, docks, pools). Renters will easily find condos, lofts, high rise apartments and penthouses. People live here for the obvious perks such as the ocean breeze, proximity to the boardwalk, shopping and dining. Living here puts you close to the water but isn’t necessarily “beach” living. If you want the best of both worlds in the lap of luxury this is your spot.

No Shirt, No Shoes, No Problem - Beachside/South Daytona Beach

Called this because it's closer to the beach than the mainland, beachside is full of single family homes—often older or established with a bit of old Florida/beach town charm—and apartment homes. This location is in close proximity to I-95 and I-4. Apartments come with upgrades such as w/d in unit, fitness centers and views. Being a beachside resident means having an advantage: you can leave a bad day at the office and be on your board in no time.

Calling all land lubbers- Inland

A more quaint area, this area is further from the shoreline (only by a few minutes) but the homes still offer a beach town charm. The subdivisions are filled with many established homes with a few newer properties sprinkled into the mix. Residents love living here because of the lake views, golf courses and the proximity to hospitals and business districts. It is also close to the speedway for those of you who want to watch the races on the weekends. Inland apartments often feature screened patios (a true Florida amenity), public transportation stops, billiards rooms, and fitness centers.

There are such things as Winter Flip Flops

Basic utilities (water, sewage) are covered by the City of Daytona. Pretty sweet deal. Also important to know is that the weather here can be temperamental. In the summer, it is hot and humid but nothing a dip in the ocean or pool can’t fix. The winters often get a bit nippy for Florida weather, with temps dipping into the 30s and freeze warnings popping up a couple of times during the season. However, the cold is a welcomed change and you will often see locals rocking flip flops with sweaters, despite the chilly air.

When the Surf Board Doesn’t Cut it

Sure you can drive on the beach but if you want to hit the main road, here are the roads that will take you places: I-95 runs virtually through the entire eastern seaboard of the nation, but here it can bring you in and around Daytona Beach and surrounding areas (Deltona, Ormond Beach) in no time. I-4 is the other main artery of Daytona Beach. Via I-4, residents can connect to Orlando and Tampa in an hour or so. There is always A LOT of traffic on I-4, so if you intend to use it as your main route, plan accordingly. Driving on the beach itself is still permitted here but proceed with caution. No littering is allowed and speed limits are set at 10mph. Oh and watch the baby turtles, please. For beachside driving and venturing into the heart of Daytona Beach, A1A (yeah, like that Vanilla Ice lyric!) will be your best friend. Cruise with the top down if the spirit moves you - it’s the beach, after all!

Daytona also boasts four bridges, all open to traffic and all leading to various parts of the city and neighboring cities. Seabreeze will connect drivers with beachside, Main Street will take you downtown as will Broadway Bridge. Veteran’s Memorial will carry drivers through the city to the Historic District. Public transportation in the area is provided by the VoTran, the local bus system. VoTran brings passengers to various popular spots in the city. Seasonally, near the beach, the A1A Trolley (which has A/C) motors around beachside, for tourists and residents alike.

Day and Night-Tona

There is literally always something to do in Daytona Beach. From Bike Week, Biketoberfest, SpeedWeek, and the Daytona 500 to Spring Break, surf contests and golf tournaments, dull moments are few and far between here. Another Daytona perk: the sunsets and sunrises here cannot be beat. So hurry up! The only thing standing between you and a backyard filled with 23 miles of sugary, white sand is finding the perfect spot to live. We think we’ve led you in the right direction, so what are you waiting for? Daytona Beach beckons. Come on in, the water’s just fine!

Renter Confidence Survey

Apartment List has released Daytona Beach’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

"Daytona Beach renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to...

View full Daytona Beach Renter Survey

Here’s how Daytona Beach ranks on:

D
Overall satisfaction
D
Jobs and career opportunities
A-
Affordability
C
Quality of schools
C
Social Life
B+
Weather
B
Commute time
A-
State and local taxes
B+
Public transit
D
Pet-friendliness
Overview of Findings

Apartment List has released Daytona Beach’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

"Daytona Beach renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "Some categories received above average scores, and many received near-average scores."

Key Findings in Daytona Beach include the following:

  • Daytona Beach renters gave their city a D overall.
  • The highest-rated categories for Daytona Beach were affordability and state and local taxes, which both received A- grades.
  • The areas of concern to Daytona Beach renters are safety and low crime rate (F), recreational activities (F), jobs and career opportunities (D) and pet-friendliness (D).
  • Daytona Beach did relatively poorly compared to other cities in Florida like Miami (C+), Jacksonville (B-), Orlando (C) and Tampa (B).
  • Daytona Beach did relatively poorly compared to cities nationwide, including San Diego (A-), Boston (A) and Houston (B+).
  • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

View our national survey results here.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Daytona Beach?
In Daytona Beach, the median rent is $690 for a studio, $831 for a 1-bedroom, $1,037 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,397 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Daytona Beach, check out our monthly Daytona Beach Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Daytona Beach?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Daytona Beach include East Daytona.
How pet-friendly is Daytona Beach?
According to our Annual Renter Survey, Daytona Beach received a letter grade of D for pet-friendliness.
What is the job market like in Daytona Beach?
According to our Annual Renter Survey, Daytona Beach received a letter grade of D for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
How good are the schools in Daytona Beach?
Daytona Beach renters gave their city a letter grade of C when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Daytona Beach did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
What is social life like in Daytona Beach?
Daytona Beach renters gave their city a letter grade of C when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Daytona Beach did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Daytona Beach?
Some of the colleges located in the Daytona Beach area include Bethune-Cookman University, Daytona State College, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Worldwide, and Orange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Daytona Beach?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Daytona Beach from include Orlando, Altamonte Springs, Sanford, Winter Park, and Alafaya.

Similar Pages

Daytona Beach 1 BedroomsDaytona Beach 2 Bedrooms
Daytona Beach Apartments with ParkingDaytona Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Daytona Beach Pet Friendly Places

Nearby Neighborhoods

East Daytona