1460 LAKE BALDWIN LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking gym pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool

What a nice property to return to after a long day at work. This one bedroom apartment is conveniently located in the heart of Baldwin Park. It is clean, vacant, and ready to occupy. The home comes with a standard size kitchen with all appliances, including washer and dryer. In addition, this home has a reserved parking spot at the bottom of the stairs. Finally, this home comes with all Baldwin Park amenities including 3 pools, 2 fitness centers and 2 community rooms. You will love calling this property and community your home!