All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 1460 LAKE BALDWIN LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
1460 LAKE BALDWIN LANE
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

1460 LAKE BALDWIN LANE

1460 Lake Baldwin Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Baldwin Park
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1460 Lake Baldwin Lane, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
What a nice property to return to after a long day at work. This one bedroom apartment is conveniently located in the heart of Baldwin Park. It is clean, vacant, and ready to occupy. The home comes with a standard size kitchen with all appliances, including washer and dryer. In addition, this home has a reserved parking spot at the bottom of the stairs. Finally, this home comes with all Baldwin Park amenities including 3 pools, 2 fitness centers and 2 community rooms. You will love calling this property and community your home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1460 LAKE BALDWIN LANE have any available units?
1460 LAKE BALDWIN LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1460 LAKE BALDWIN LANE have?
Some of 1460 LAKE BALDWIN LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1460 LAKE BALDWIN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1460 LAKE BALDWIN LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1460 LAKE BALDWIN LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1460 LAKE BALDWIN LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1460 LAKE BALDWIN LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1460 LAKE BALDWIN LANE offers parking.
Does 1460 LAKE BALDWIN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1460 LAKE BALDWIN LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1460 LAKE BALDWIN LANE have a pool?
Yes, 1460 LAKE BALDWIN LANE has a pool.
Does 1460 LAKE BALDWIN LANE have accessible units?
No, 1460 LAKE BALDWIN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1460 LAKE BALDWIN LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1460 LAKE BALDWIN LANE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Savannah At Park Central
2691 Charleston Town Pl
Orlando, FL 32839
Beacon at Seminole Lakes
7120 Forest City Rd
Orlando, FL 32810
Solaya
11833 Westwood Blvd.
Orlando, FL 32821
Enders Place at Baldwin Park
4220 New Broad St Unit 104
Orlando, FL 32814
Central Station on Orange
480 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Citi Lakes
12024 Meadowbend Loop
Orlando, FL 32821
Amara at Metrowest
6168 Raleigh St
Orlando, FL 32835
The Gallery at Mills Park
1650 N Mills Ave
Orlando, FL 32803

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach