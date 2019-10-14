All apartments in Orlando
Last updated November 18 2019

1308 Lake Baldwin Ln

1308 Lake Baldwin Lane
Location

1308 Lake Baldwin Lane, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park

Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES**! Located just 4 miles from Downtown Orlando, and steps from restaurants and entertainment in Downtown Baldwin Park. This above Garage Apartment Suite is located in the much desired ~ Live/Work section of Baldwin Park. Just two blocks away from the local neighborhood Publix Supermarket, and steps away from Lake Baldwin, Lake Baldwin Dog Park, and all the amenities this beautiful neighborhood has to offer! This 1 bed/1 bath unit has been updated with new appliances, new and updated light fixtures, bathroom was remodeled and fresh paint throughout. Baldwin Park prides itself on it's many community events and has beautiful bike-walking trails, parks, playgrounds, 2 pools, and everything is just steps from your front door! Between holiday parades, 4th of July fireworks, porch sales, and outdoors concerts and movies, you'll never run out of things to do here! Come join this great neighborhood today, and see all that Orlando Urban living has to offer! Utilities will be included (water, power) and apartment comes fully furnished! There is assigned parking spot or garage - however ample parking is public via the back of Apartment. Owner is Licensed Broker for Sands Realty Group **Power up to value of $80 a month. Internet, water, trash, sewer, and electric included. TV has wifi capabilities with some connections.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1308 Lake Baldwin Ln have any available units?
1308 Lake Baldwin Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1308 Lake Baldwin Ln have?
Some of 1308 Lake Baldwin Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1308 Lake Baldwin Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1308 Lake Baldwin Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1308 Lake Baldwin Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1308 Lake Baldwin Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1308 Lake Baldwin Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1308 Lake Baldwin Ln offers parking.
Does 1308 Lake Baldwin Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1308 Lake Baldwin Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1308 Lake Baldwin Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1308 Lake Baldwin Ln has a pool.
Does 1308 Lake Baldwin Ln have accessible units?
No, 1308 Lake Baldwin Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1308 Lake Baldwin Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1308 Lake Baldwin Ln has units with dishwashers.
