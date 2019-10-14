1308 Lake Baldwin Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dog park gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

FULLY FURNISHED INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES**! Located just 4 miles from Downtown Orlando, and steps from restaurants and entertainment in Downtown Baldwin Park. This above Garage Apartment Suite is located in the much desired ~ Live/Work section of Baldwin Park. Just two blocks away from the local neighborhood Publix Supermarket, and steps away from Lake Baldwin, Lake Baldwin Dog Park, and all the amenities this beautiful neighborhood has to offer! This 1 bed/1 bath unit has been updated with new appliances, new and updated light fixtures, bathroom was remodeled and fresh paint throughout. Baldwin Park prides itself on it's many community events and has beautiful bike-walking trails, parks, playgrounds, 2 pools, and everything is just steps from your front door! Between holiday parades, 4th of July fireworks, porch sales, and outdoors concerts and movies, you'll never run out of things to do here! Come join this great neighborhood today, and see all that Orlando Urban living has to offer! Utilities will be included (water, power) and apartment comes fully furnished! There is assigned parking spot or garage - however ample parking is public via the back of Apartment. Owner is Licensed Broker for Sands Realty Group **Power up to value of $80 a month. Internet, water, trash, sewer, and electric included. TV has wifi capabilities with some connections.