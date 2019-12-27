All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 9999 Shadow Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
9999 Shadow Creek Drive
Last updated October 11 2019 at 12:42 AM

9999 Shadow Creek Drive

9999 Shadow Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
LaVina
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9999 Shadow Creek Drive, Orlando, FL 32832
LaVina

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome Home to Mirabella at La Vina, a GATED Community. A one story 4 bedroom 2 full bathroom home in Lake Nona. Walk to your front door on a Paver Driveway. Open the Front door and enter into your Ceramic Tile Foyer. The front of your home is the Dining Room that is great for entertaining. Walk through a doorway into your Kitchen that features a built in desk and closet pantry. You have a separate Breakfast Nook that is open to your Family Room. There are Glass Sliding Doors that open onto your back yard, which backs up to conservation. This is perfect for entertaining.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9999 Shadow Creek Drive have any available units?
9999 Shadow Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 9999 Shadow Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9999 Shadow Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9999 Shadow Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9999 Shadow Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9999 Shadow Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 9999 Shadow Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9999 Shadow Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9999 Shadow Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9999 Shadow Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 9999 Shadow Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9999 Shadow Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 9999 Shadow Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9999 Shadow Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9999 Shadow Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9999 Shadow Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9999 Shadow Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

City West Apartments
1801 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811
Village Lakes I&II
4901 Bottlebrush Ln
Orlando, FL 32808
Solaya
11833 Westwood Blvd.
Orlando, FL 32821
The Grand Reserve at Lee Vista
6201 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Azul Baldwin Park
4460 Lower Park Rd
Orlando, FL 32814
Palmetto At East Mil
4444 S Rio Grande Ave
Orlando, FL 32839
Solstice Signature Apartment Homes
7511 Solstice Circle
Orlando, FL 32821
Indigo West
6101 Raleigh St
Orlando, FL 32835

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach