Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
9933 SHADOW CREEK DR
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:01 AM

9933 SHADOW CREEK DR

9933 Shadow Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9933 Shadow Creek Drive, Orlando, FL 32832
LaVina

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
SPACIOUS 3BR/2BA - Spacious 3BR/2BA, split plan, beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops, lots of tile, large master bedroom, garden tub with separate shower. Covered Patio, large backyard, and 2 car garage. Gated community. Convenient location! Close to schools, shopping and restaurants. Washer and dryer hookups. Interiors are freshly painted! No carpet!

Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)
First full month due at move-in
Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)
A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)
Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required
Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in
Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants
Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.
Pet application and screening is required
One-time Pet Fee $300 - $500 per pet
We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com,
text (863) 285-3615 or email shad9933@rent.dynasty.com

PLEASE NOTE:
A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.
Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.

(RLNE5604946)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9933 SHADOW CREEK DR have any available units?
9933 SHADOW CREEK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 9933 SHADOW CREEK DR have?
Some of 9933 SHADOW CREEK DR's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9933 SHADOW CREEK DR currently offering any rent specials?
9933 SHADOW CREEK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9933 SHADOW CREEK DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 9933 SHADOW CREEK DR is pet friendly.
Does 9933 SHADOW CREEK DR offer parking?
Yes, 9933 SHADOW CREEK DR offers parking.
Does 9933 SHADOW CREEK DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9933 SHADOW CREEK DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9933 SHADOW CREEK DR have a pool?
No, 9933 SHADOW CREEK DR does not have a pool.
Does 9933 SHADOW CREEK DR have accessible units?
No, 9933 SHADOW CREEK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 9933 SHADOW CREEK DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 9933 SHADOW CREEK DR does not have units with dishwashers.

