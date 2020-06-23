All apartments in Orlando
9796 Portofino Drive
9796 Portofino Drive

Location

9796 Portofino Drive, Orlando, FL 32832
LaVina

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
playground
pool
9796 Portofino Drive Available 02/10/20 Pool home in Lake Nona area - This spacious pool home is located in the gated community of Nona Crest, it features a beautiful pool with child safety fence, separate Dinning room living room area, brand new appliances, Bamboo flooring in family room, 2 bedrooms and one full bathroom downstairs, upstairs master's suite with a huge masters bathroom with his and hers closet, freshly painted. Nona Crest is located just off Narcoosee Road in Lake Nona and is 5 minutes from Medical City, 5 minutes from the 417 (Greenway) with quick access to OIA (Orlando International Airport), the 528 (Beachline) with convenient access to local shopping and dining establishments and schools. Pool care included. Proof of Renters Insurance Policy is required to rent this property. AVAILABLE 2/10/2020

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2181583)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9796 Portofino Drive have any available units?
9796 Portofino Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 9796 Portofino Drive have?
Some of 9796 Portofino Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9796 Portofino Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9796 Portofino Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9796 Portofino Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9796 Portofino Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9796 Portofino Drive offer parking?
No, 9796 Portofino Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9796 Portofino Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9796 Portofino Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9796 Portofino Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9796 Portofino Drive has a pool.
Does 9796 Portofino Drive have accessible units?
No, 9796 Portofino Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9796 Portofino Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9796 Portofino Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
