Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated pool playground

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly playground pool

9796 Portofino Drive Available 02/10/20 Pool home in Lake Nona area - This spacious pool home is located in the gated community of Nona Crest, it features a beautiful pool with child safety fence, separate Dinning room living room area, brand new appliances, Bamboo flooring in family room, 2 bedrooms and one full bathroom downstairs, upstairs master's suite with a huge masters bathroom with his and hers closet, freshly painted. Nona Crest is located just off Narcoosee Road in Lake Nona and is 5 minutes from Medical City, 5 minutes from the 417 (Greenway) with quick access to OIA (Orlando International Airport), the 528 (Beachline) with convenient access to local shopping and dining establishments and schools. Pool care included. Proof of Renters Insurance Policy is required to rent this property. AVAILABLE 2/10/2020



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2181583)