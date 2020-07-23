/
/
cypress gardens
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:27 AM
64 Apartments for rent in Cypress Gardens, FL📍
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
1020 Robin Lane
1020 Robin Lane, Cypress Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1347 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
408 Whitman Rd
408 Whitman Road Southeast, Cypress Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
Available 09/15/20 BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS FAMILY HOME 3 BEDROOM - 2 BATHROOM WITH 2 CAR GARAGE. Available for occupancy SEPTEMBER 15th 2020. This property has a new kitchen with all major Appliances included. Home also has a large pool.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1001 Robin Ln
1001 Robin Lane, Cypress Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1424 sqft
Stunning Luxury Pool home in Winter Haven Florida! - Have a staycation every weekend in this 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom POOL home in Winter Haven Florida.
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
600 MARTINIQUE DRIVE
600 Martinique Drive, Cypress Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1628 sqft
READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! Fully furnished 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom POOL home! Located in the beautiful neighborhood of Orchid Springs, this home includes an updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, and hardwood flooring.
Results within 1 mile of Cypress Gardens
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
10 Units Available
Briarcrest at Winter Haven
200 Avenue K SE, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
$845
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1300 sqft
Close to Winter Haven Citi Center and Route 17. Residential community has a tennis court, a dog park, a pool and a playground. Homes have patio/balcony, dishwasher, garbage disposal and walk-in closets.
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
320 Lake Daisy Loop
320 Lake Daisy Loop, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1315 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4420 Glenns Landing
4420 Glenns Landing, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1560 sqft
Southeast Winter Haven Home with Community Pool in Cypress Landings - What more could you be looking for, this house comes with all the perks. The property at 4420 Glenns Landing is located in the community of Cypress Landings.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
16 St Kitts Circle
16 Saint Kitts Circle, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1446 sqft
Southeast Winter Haven Home In Garden Grove Area - Stop your home search here! COMING SOON!!!!. The home boasts 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, a 2 car garage, and rear porch.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1824 Lake Mariam Dr.
1824 Lake Mariam Drive, Winter Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
923 sqft
2-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom in Winter Haven - 2-Bathroom Condo in Winter Haven features plenty of space, brand new tile flooring throughout the common areas, new paint and a fully enclosed tile patio!! The home sits in a quiet community which features a
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
1400 Ne 4thave
1400 Avenue E Northeast, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1544 sqft
VERY NICE House, CLEAN, COMFORTABLE, FULLY FURNISHED In East Boca Raton Florida. Walk to public, Starbucks to the Beach, to Boca Raton Downtown (Mizner Park) with all the nice restaurant with great food and Shopping Center.
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
607 Lyndsey Ln
607 Lydsey Lane, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1642 sqft
Pack Your Bags! This beautiful home is MOVE IN READY! Featuring 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 2 car garage! Enjoy your Large Eat In Kitchen with a Breakfast Bar that opens to the Family Room.
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1509 7TH STREET
1509 7th St SW, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
$745
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AMAZING REHABBED, NEW APPLIANCES, NEW PAINT IN & OUT, NEW DOORS, YOU GOT TO COME TO SEE IT TODAY. All information provided is not guaranteed and buyer should verify all information. Land, Site, and Tax Information.
Results within 5 miles of Cypress Gardens
1 of 34
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
16 Units Available
Haven at Lake Deer
350 24th St NW, Winter Haven, FL
Studio
$826
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$901
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,033
871 sqft
Welcome home to Haven at Lake Deer Apartments, a quiet enclave of garden apartments nestled beneath a canopy of sprawling oak trees in the beautiful chain-of-lakes area of Winter Haven, Florida.
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
1 Unit Available
Lakeshore Club
1300 S Lake Howard Dr, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1933 sqft
Welcome to luxury living in Winter Haven. Lakeshore Club is located on the Chain of Lakes between Lake Howard and Lake Mary minutes from downtown Winter Haven.
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
101 Aviation Drive
101 Aviation Drive, Winter Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1457 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
5658 Forest Ridge Drive
5658 Forest Ridge Drive, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1712 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 26
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
452 Squires Grove Drive
452 Squires Grove Drive, Eagle Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1767 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2055381 Please ask about our Rhino deposit program.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
2401 Avenue A Terrace Northwest
2401 Avenue a Terrace Northwest, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1401 sqft
Nice 3BR 2BA brick ranch home features lots of living space with ceramic tile flooring and an open living and dining room floor plan. The kitchen has convenient carport access! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
31 Carla Ct
31 Carla Ct, Jan Phyl Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
969 sqft
31 Carla Ct Available 10/15/20 2 Bed/1.5 Bathroom AVAILABLE OCTOBER 15th! - Great location in Winter Haven. 2 bedrooms, 1/5 baths, all tile flooring, inside utility, eating space in kitchen and living room on the 2nd floor.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3072 Saint Paul Drive
3072 Saint Paul Drive, Jan Phyl Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$749
860 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Great Affordable 2 Bed 1 Bath Apartment - Property Id: 1107 This pleasant 2 bed, 1 bath apartment with a convenient location has 3 great neighbors in a 4 plex. There is plenty of parking in front off the street.
1 of 32
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5890 Windridge Drive
5890 Windridge Drive, Winter Haven, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
3050 sqft
Available 08/01/20 WindRidge - Property Id: 318611 Take a look at this enormous 4 bed 3.5 bath two story single family home in Winter Haven. This home features a Spacious Master bedroom with dual closets, garden tub and stand up shower.
1 of 3
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1002 Daniels St 10
1002 Daniels Street, Dundee, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
Unit 10 Available 08/01/20 Studio Apartment in Dundee - Property Id: 315713 Renovated studio in Dundee. Renovated with gray paint and a new Ac. 800 deposit. Electric, water, trash and pest control included in rent.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
812 29th St NW
812 29th Street Northwest, Inwood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1663 sqft
This newly updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home is available now. - This newly updated 3 bedrooms 2 bath home is available now. All new vinyl plank floors.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
622 Avenue S NE
622 Avenue S Northeast, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1028 sqft
622 Avenue S NE Available 09/04/20 PRICE CUT!!! HOME FOR RENT IN WINTER HAVEN - PRICE CUT!!! HOME FOR RENT IN WINTER HAVEN 622 AVENUE S NE WINTER HAVEN, FL 33881 Rent: $850/month 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom Nice large yard in the heart of Winter Haven.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Cypress Gardens area include Florida Southern College, Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus, Polk State College, Rollins College, and University of South Florida-Main Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
