Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
8573 Pinter Street
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:59 AM

8573 Pinter Street

8573 Pinter Street
Location

8573 Pinter Street, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
3/2.5 Beautiful Town-home for rent in Laureate Park! - Beautiful townhome for rent in Laureate Park!

Wonderful unit in the up-and-coming Laureate Park neighborhood of Lake Nona. Right in the Heart of Orlando's Medical City.

3 bedrooms
2.5 bathrooms
2 car garage
Granite counter tops
Stainless steel appliances
Tile throughout all living areas
Spacious balcony right off master bedroom

Enjoy access to the beautiful resort style pool and amenities of Laureate Park
Rent includes high speed internet
Basic Cable service

12 - Month Minimum Lease

Application includes full criminal background, credit check, and eviction judgments.

Please note, we require all applicants to have
- a combined monthly, net household income of 3X the monthly rent,
- good standing credit - minimum score of 600,
- and no prior evictions or collections from any apartment complexes

Along with your application, please include a copy of your photo ID as well as two consecutive months of your most recent pay stubs or other proof of income.

We will not accept W2s as proof of income.

Pets allowed on a case by case basis per owner's instructions. There will be a one time non-refundable pet fee, per pet, based on your pets, breed, size, and age.

Visit our website for more information related to this property and other properties in our portfolio. www.BelmontManagementGroup.com www.facebook.com/BelmontManagementGroup
Twitter - @BelmontMgtGroup
Instagram - @BelmontManagementGroup

Call today to schedule a private tour!

(RLNE3998439)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

