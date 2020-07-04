All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 7901 DAUSSET STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
7901 DAUSSET STREET
Last updated April 18 2020 at 7:15 AM

7901 DAUSSET STREET

7901 Dausset Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Lake Nona
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7901 Dausset Street, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Absolutely Stunning, Rental Property in Laureate Park. One story, 3BD/2BA Smart Home with a unique configuration. The Designated office area on the floor planwas added to the Great Room for a Game area. Absolutely Stunning Smart, One story, 3 bed 2 bath home with a unique configuration, the office area was added to the Great Room for a Game area. The Open-Concept Kitchen/Dining/Great Room area is fully upgraded including: Gourmet Kitchen with an High-end Appliances, Light Fixtures, Granite Counters, Crown Molding in every room, Trayed Ceilings, Custom Shades, Wood Plank Tile and a Custom Stacked Stone Feature Wall the full length of the Great Room. The Master Suite includes a Custom Walk-In Closet, with Custom Wood Cabinetry and a Double Walk-In Shower. Double French Doors Open from the Dining Area to the Outside Covered Lanai which is wired for a Summer Kitchen. The Backyard is prepped for a pool with the lines already in the ground for the pool equipment to be located on the left side of the house. All lights, security cameras and systems, including door lock are integrated with the Nest system and the Nest app, on your phone. Laureate Park community includes Dias 1GB Fiber Optic Internet, Cable, Pools, Fitness Center, as well as Lake Nona's A-Rated Schools. Nearby are Lake Nona’s Medical City, Town Center, USTA Facility, KPMG and Great Retail Shopping Areas. Don't Miss this Home, it's a MUST SEE !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7901 DAUSSET STREET have any available units?
7901 DAUSSET STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 7901 DAUSSET STREET have?
Some of 7901 DAUSSET STREET's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7901 DAUSSET STREET currently offering any rent specials?
7901 DAUSSET STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7901 DAUSSET STREET pet-friendly?
No, 7901 DAUSSET STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 7901 DAUSSET STREET offer parking?
Yes, 7901 DAUSSET STREET offers parking.
Does 7901 DAUSSET STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7901 DAUSSET STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7901 DAUSSET STREET have a pool?
Yes, 7901 DAUSSET STREET has a pool.
Does 7901 DAUSSET STREET have accessible units?
No, 7901 DAUSSET STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 7901 DAUSSET STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7901 DAUSSET STREET has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fourteen01 Apartments
1401 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811
Enclave at Lake Ellenor
2100 W Oak Ridge Rd
Orlando, FL 32809
Cornerstone
2409 S Conway Rd
Orlando, FL 32812
Village Lakes I&II
4901 Bottlebrush Ln
Orlando, FL 32808
Avery Place Villas
5917 Mustang Pl
Orlando, FL 32822
Art Avenue
10201 Lee Vista Blvd
Orlando, FL 32829
Lofts at SoDo
100 W Grant St
Orlando, FL 32806
Grand Reserve at Kirkman Parke
3301 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach