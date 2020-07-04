7901 DAUSSET STREET

Amenities

Absolutely Stunning, Rental Property in Laureate Park. One story, 3BD/2BA Smart Home with a unique configuration. The Designated office area on the floor planwas added to the Great Room for a Game area. Absolutely Stunning Smart, One story, 3 bed 2 bath home with a unique configuration, the office area was added to the Great Room for a Game area. The Open-Concept Kitchen/Dining/Great Room area is fully upgraded including: Gourmet Kitchen with an High-end Appliances, Light Fixtures, Granite Counters, Crown Molding in every room, Trayed Ceilings, Custom Shades, Wood Plank Tile and a Custom Stacked Stone Feature Wall the full length of the Great Room. The Master Suite includes a Custom Walk-In Closet, with Custom Wood Cabinetry and a Double Walk-In Shower. Double French Doors Open from the Dining Area to the Outside Covered Lanai which is wired for a Summer Kitchen. The Backyard is prepped for a pool with the lines already in the ground for the pool equipment to be located on the left side of the house. All lights, security cameras and systems, including door lock are integrated with the Nest system and the Nest app, on your phone. Laureate Park community includes Dias 1GB Fiber Optic Internet, Cable, Pools, Fitness Center, as well as Lake Nona's A-Rated Schools. Nearby are Lake Nona’s Medical City, Town Center, USTA Facility, KPMG and Great Retail Shopping Areas. Don't Miss this Home, it's a MUST SEE !