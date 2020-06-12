/
/
cocoa beach
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:26 AM
172 Apartments for rent in Cocoa Beach, FL📍
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Emerald Seas Condos
3400 Ocean Beach Blvd, Cocoa Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2027 sqft
Available May 1 through October 30 each year, and occasionally January through April. ENJOY THE SUN, BEACH AND OCEAN BREEZE.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
1700 N. Atlantic
1700 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1227 sqft
Fully Updated Condo. Next to Beach. Location awsome. Ocean view, Elec. Hurricane shutters. Granite, glass & tile. Perfect central Cocoa beach area. Tennis court, pool & Club house.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
390 W. Cocoa Beach Cswy. Unit 5-1
390 West Cocoa Beach Causeway, Cocoa Beach, FL
Studio
$1,225
414 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
- BEACH LIFE - POOL TO ENJOY BY THE RIVER - WATER INCLUDED IN RENT ($45 Value per Month) - FREE INTERNET AND CABLE TV INCLUDED ($140 Value per Month) - BEAUTIFUL RIVER VIEWS FROM WITHIN CONDO - This is a 1Bedroom/Studio Condo on the FIRST FLOOR WITH
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
147 E Pasco Lane
147 Pasco Ln E, Cocoa Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$6,300
2620 sqft
This pool home features a total of 5 bedrooms, 3 baths and may be separated into 2 units creating much privacy for family, friends and the mother-in-law.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Seacrest Beach
1 Unit Available
1050 Atlantic Avenue
1050 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
1672 sqft
DIRECT OCEANFRONT PENTHOUSE, Top Floor, and Southeast Corner. Enjoy expansive ocean views of with 45 ft wrap-around balcony. Large Master Bedroom w/ ocean view, en suite Master Bath. Two additional large bedrooms and two full baths.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1830 N Atlantic Avenue
1830 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning views of the Atlantic from this seventh floor ocean front condo. This one bedroom condo has been fully renovated. Tile floors through out, stainless steel appliances and walk in closet. Plenty of storage space and washer/dryer in unit.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Cocoa Isles
1 Unit Available
2001 S Banana River Boulevard
2001 S Banana River Boulevard, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1489 sqft
Welcome to Cocoa Beach home! This beautiful 3br/2ba condo is ready to call home. Spacious, open floor plan with a view!...this unit overlooks the marina.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
171 N Atlantic Avenue
171 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1088 sqft
Available starting April 2020, April thru December $2100. Steps to the sand from your front door!!Direct Ocean Front, all rooms have a view of the ocean! Enjoy relaxing on your ocean front balcony! Brand New Windows & Sliders.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Seacrest Beach
1 Unit Available
55 N 4th Street
55 N 4th St, Cocoa Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1702 sqft
Fabulous 3 bedroom, 2 bath NE corner unit located next to downtown Cocoa Beach. The beautiful open floor plan allows you the views to the ocean from almost everywhere! Relax on the balcony while breathing in the scents of the ocean.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Avon By The Sea
1 Unit Available
5300 Ocean Beach Boulevard
5300 Ocean Beach Boulevard, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,470
973 sqft
Cocoa Beach Paradise! Enjoy breakfast on the Balcony, looking out at tranquil views of the ocean each morning!Beautiful, fully furnished 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo unit.Located next to the Cocoa Beach Pier.
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
180 Flagler Lane
180 Flagler Lane, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
725 sqft
Monthly rental available FOR MARCH 2020! High Season $2500, Low Season $1800 Light, Bright and only steps to the beach! Freshly furnished with all brand new beds and furniture. Great peek of the ocean with a short walk to the beach.
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
15 N Atlantic Avenue
15 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1296 sqft
Rents weekly throughout the rest of the year for $1,400 a week plus 12% tax & cleaning fee. Monthly rate is $3000 May through December and January thru March is $4000/month plus taxes.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Avon By The Sea
1 Unit Available
5201 Ocean Beach Boulevard
5201 Ocean Beach Boulevard, Cocoa Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1674 sqft
MONTHLY SEASONAL RENTAL Welcome to Seaside Escape at Cocoa Beach! This beautiful villa offers the comforts of home with a chic beach feel. Professionally decorated with brand new finishes. The villa has 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Hardaway Estates
1 Unit Available
124 Esther Drive
124 Esther Drive, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1114 sqft
Retro Florida home boasting a huge yard with a privacy fence, shed and fruit trees. Located on a quiet dead end street off A1A. One of the city's most beautiful beach parks is located on the east side of A1A. Polished terrazzo and tile floors.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
830 N Atlantic Avenue
830 South Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SIT OUT ON YOUR BALCONY AND ENJOY THE BEAUTIFUL OCEAN & BREEZE!! This is a fabulous, direct ocean front 2/2 in beautiful, desirable Stonewood Towers Condo.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
4600 Ocean Beach Boulevard
4600 Ocean Beach Boulevard, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1236 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated unit with new white kitchen and white appliances. Side view of the ocean from the patio. Lots of closet space. Community pool and rec room for your enjoyment. Firm NO pets.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
748 S Orlando Avenue
748 South Orlando Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
996 sqft
Newer carpet & tile. Maintenance-free living, right across the street from the beach! Located in the quieter, southern end of Cocoa Beach. Separate dining area off kitchen, skylights, high ceilings, private 1-car garage included.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
720 S Brevard Avenue
720 South Brevard Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1244 sqft
River Lakes is located in South Cocoa Beach. The waterfront community features lush landscaping with pond features, a crisp pool located along the Banana River bank. This unit is located on the North Side on the complex on the 3rd floor.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
235 Woodland Avenue
235 Woodland Ave, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
END UNIT IN A TRIPLEX! Features a Open Floor plan large back yard, Patio,Storm Shutters Open Parking. Rent Includes Water. Walking Distance to Beaches, Shopping, Dining. NO SMOKING AND NO PETS! There is NOT a WASHER or DRYER ON THE PROPERTY.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2020 N Atlantic Avenue
2020 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,850
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly updated one-bedroom, one-bath ground floor condo in desirable Twin Towers condominium. Bring only your toothbrush, move-in ready fully furnished unit.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Banana River Estates
1 Unit Available
5600 N Banana River Boulevard
5600 North Banana River Boulevard, Cocoa Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
561 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This bright and modern ground floor unit is centrally located in Cocoa Beach near the Cocoa Beach Pier, area dining, shopping, and services. Windward 16 is just a short walk to our beautiful beaches in a quiet, residential setting.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
4570 Ocean Beach Boulevard
4570 Ocean Beach Boulevard, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Direct Oceanfront 5th floor Unit offering spectacular views and wonderful sunrises. Well appointed furnishings, carpeted bedrooms and tile throughout the rest of the condo.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Banana River Estates
1 Unit Available
5650 N Banana River Boulevard
5650 North Banana River Boulevard, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1141 sqft
Desirable and lovely 1st floor corner unit backing up to the pool! Light, bright, and colorful with newer carpet and paint! Open floor plan. Patio looks out to the pool and has a large storage closet with washer/dryer hookup.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Cocoa Ocean Beach Condominiums
1 Unit Available
104 E Gadsden Lane
104 East Gadsden Lane, Cocoa Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1393 sqft
104 E. Gadsden is a slice pf paradise in the desirable Cocoa Beach area. This three bedroom house is situated right between all the action, from the Kennedy Space Center to the Patrick Air Force Base.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Cocoa Beach, the median rent is $576 for a studio, $715 for a 1-bedroom, $907 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,255 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Cocoa Beach, check out our monthly Cocoa Beach Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Cocoa Beach area include University of Central Florida, Florida Institute of Technology, Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus, Rollins College, and Seminole State College of Florida. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FL
West Melbourne, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLViera West, FLAzalea Park, FLGoldenrod, FLUniversity, FLDeltona, FLGlencoe, FLCocoa West, FL