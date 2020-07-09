Amenities

recently renovated gym pool racquetball court tennis court volleyball court

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool racquetball court tennis court volleyball court

7340 Westpointe Blvd. - #324 Available 10/01/19 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH CONDO FOR RENT.. - Come experience the life that you deserve to live at Bermuda Dunes. Nestled in the heart of Metrowest, and located on the beautiful Metrowest Golf Course, Bermuda Dunes will have you truly looking forward to coming home after a hard days work; Whether it is relaxing at our pool area oasis, enjoying the great outdoors with a game of beach volleyball or tennis, or working out in our newly updated fitness center, Bermuda Dunes provides you the luxuries that will empower you to start truly living!



Resort-Style Swimming Pool

Lighted Tennis Court

Sand Volleyball

Indoor Racquetball Court

Updated Fitness Center

Elegant Clubhouse



(RLNE2561578)