Amenities

in unit laundry parking range refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Hard to find dolled up one bedroom near downtown. Charming and cozy this property has a new white vinyl fence, plenty of off street parking and is close to everything. No matter if you work downtown or just need to be close to the action this apartment should be on your list! One full bedroom, living room, kitchen and dining room and bath round out this unit along with washer and dryer.