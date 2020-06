Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Vacant. Beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home in Dr. Phillips. Home features a laundry room, comfortable kitchen, family room, living room and dinning room area. Bedrooms 2 and 3 share the second bath. Master bedroom has its own private bathroom. Fenced in back yard. This home is situated in a cul-de-sac with a view of the beautiful fountain in the retention pond. Call today for your own private viewing!