Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub extra storage ice maker oven range walk in closets Property Amenities accessible bocce court business center clubhouse 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 car wash area cc payments e-payments game room guest parking lobby online portal pool table

Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today!



Discover a carefree lifestyle at Retreat at Valencia Apartment Homes in East Orlando, FL located off Valencia College Lane with easy access to SR-408/East-West Expressway and SR-417/Central Florida GreeneWay. Enjoy outdoor recreation at Downey Park, shopping and dining at Waterford Lakes Town Center and Downtown Orlando, and higher education facilities at Valencia College and University of Central Florida. These uniquely designed homes feature one, two, three, and four bedroom apartments with fabulous open kitchens and energy efficient appliances along with an open floor plan perfect for entertaining.



At Retreat at Valencia Apartments, take advantage of community amenities with resort-style pool and sundeck and heart healthy cardio & fitness studio. Centrally located, Retreat at Valencia offers convenient access to the most essential needs of our residents.



ConcordRENTS is the national leader in high quality, customer fo