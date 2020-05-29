All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 6484 S GOLDENROD ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
6484 S GOLDENROD ROAD
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

6484 S GOLDENROD ROAD

6484 Goldenrod Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Airport North
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6484 Goldenrod Road, Orlando, FL 32822
Airport North

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
A remarkable town home community with all the amenities including the Clubhouse, exercise room, association office, volley ball and
tropical pool over looking small lake. This unit has an open floor plan downstairs with inside laundry room, extra storage room and half bath. Upstairs accommodates all 3 bedrooms with bamboo flooring throughout. The kitchen is fully equipped with newer appliances, breakfast bar, closet pantry and separate dining room area next to living room. This location is hard to beat with shopping close by and the International Airport just minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6484 S GOLDENROD ROAD have any available units?
6484 S GOLDENROD ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6484 S GOLDENROD ROAD have?
Some of 6484 S GOLDENROD ROAD's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6484 S GOLDENROD ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6484 S GOLDENROD ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6484 S GOLDENROD ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 6484 S GOLDENROD ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 6484 S GOLDENROD ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 6484 S GOLDENROD ROAD does offer parking.
Does 6484 S GOLDENROD ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6484 S GOLDENROD ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6484 S GOLDENROD ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 6484 S GOLDENROD ROAD has a pool.
Does 6484 S GOLDENROD ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6484 S GOLDENROD ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6484 S GOLDENROD ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6484 S GOLDENROD ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Zen
9835 Namaste Loop
Orlando, FL 32836
Cortland Jubilee Park
6850 Merryvale Lane
Orlando, FL 32128
Camden Lee Vista
5901 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
SkyHouse Orlando
335 N Magnolia Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Azul Baldwin Park
4460 Lower Park Rd
Orlando, FL 32814
Century Millenia
5100 Millenia Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Ancora
10107 Ancora Circle
Orlando, FL 32821
Hudson at East
12530 Innovation East Drive
Orlando, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach