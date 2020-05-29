6484 S GOLDENROD ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

A remarkable town home community with all the amenities including the Clubhouse, exercise room, association office, volley ball and

tropical pool over looking small lake. This unit has an open floor plan downstairs with inside laundry room, extra storage room and half bath. Upstairs accommodates all 3 bedrooms with bamboo flooring throughout. The kitchen is fully equipped with newer appliances, breakfast bar, closet pantry and separate dining room area next to living room. This location is hard to beat with shopping close by and the International Airport just minutes away.