610 Clayton St

Go to www.RentinOrangeCounty.com to apply for this beautifully updated duplex in the heart of quiet and charming College Park. Amenities include: newer designer cabinets in kitchen; granite counter tops; newer appliances; updated kitchen floor, lights, etc. Unit includes Laundry closet; new lights, new paint, new carpet; hardwood floors; fresh designer looks. Water and Lawn service included. One car carport with wrought iron accents. New Central AC/Heat provides max energy efficiency.



No Pets.



First month's rent plus deposit needed to move in. App fee $70 per adult.

Available March 31. Minutes to downtown Orlando, Winter Park, and College Park's many charming shops and restaurants. Close to all major highways. Close to Florida Hospital, area parks and more. Local, polite and professional management with local owners.



Photos coming soon. Similar units available in College Park with examples of finishes can be seen on website: www.rentinorangecounty.com