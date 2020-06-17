6093 Village Circle North

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard on-site laundry pool tennis court

Come take a look at this great second floor condo that has 2 Bed/2.5 Bath and is located in nice community of Village Square. Living and dining rooms feature unique custom tile work. Kitchen equipped with refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Stackable Washer/Dryer set included! The condo has two floors with 2 master suites. Open balcony facing courtyard of beautiful green areas. Rent includes water and A/C filter delivery to your front door every 60 days!! Several community amenities available including a clubhouse, swimming pool, tennis courts, laundry facility and sidewalks. Call our showing hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.



Rental Terms: Rent: $990, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $990, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.