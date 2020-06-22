Amenities

5961 Westgate Drive #2036 Available 05/15/20 Charming 1 Bed 1 Bath Gated Condo for Rent in Orlando, FL! - Welcome home to the gated community of Fountains at Metrowest! You will feel right at home in this SPACIOUS living area with direct access to the open balcony! Fountains at Metrowest features an AMAZING community pool and exercise facility. GORGEOUS kitchen features a breakfast bar and an ample amount of cabinetry. Great sized bedroom and bathroom! Huge walk in closet!! MUST SEE!!! Conveniently located to I-4, shopping, restaurants and more. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



