Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
5961 Westgate Drive #2036
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:24 AM

5961 Westgate Drive #2036

5961 Westgate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5961 Westgate Drive, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
5961 Westgate Drive #2036 Available 05/15/20 Charming 1 Bed 1 Bath Gated Condo for Rent in Orlando, FL! - Welcome home to the gated community of Fountains at Metrowest! You will feel right at home in this SPACIOUS living area with direct access to the open balcony! Fountains at Metrowest features an AMAZING community pool and exercise facility. GORGEOUS kitchen features a breakfast bar and an ample amount of cabinetry. Great sized bedroom and bathroom! Huge walk in closet!! MUST SEE!!! Conveniently located to I-4, shopping, restaurants and more. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

(RLNE3266620)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5961 Westgate Drive #2036 have any available units?
5961 Westgate Drive #2036 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5961 Westgate Drive #2036 have?
Some of 5961 Westgate Drive #2036's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5961 Westgate Drive #2036 currently offering any rent specials?
5961 Westgate Drive #2036 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5961 Westgate Drive #2036 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5961 Westgate Drive #2036 is pet friendly.
Does 5961 Westgate Drive #2036 offer parking?
No, 5961 Westgate Drive #2036 does not offer parking.
Does 5961 Westgate Drive #2036 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5961 Westgate Drive #2036 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5961 Westgate Drive #2036 have a pool?
Yes, 5961 Westgate Drive #2036 has a pool.
Does 5961 Westgate Drive #2036 have accessible units?
No, 5961 Westgate Drive #2036 does not have accessible units.
Does 5961 Westgate Drive #2036 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5961 Westgate Drive #2036 does not have units with dishwashers.

