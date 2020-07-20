All apartments in Orlando
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:24 AM

5835 La Costa Drive ORANGE

5835 La Costa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5835 La Costa Drive, Orlando, FL 32807
Engelwood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo For Rent at 5835 La Costa Drive Orlando, Fl. 32807 - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo For Rent at 5835 La Costa Drive Orlando, Fl. 32807. This unit has a Range, Refrigerator, Disposal, A/C, washer and dryer are not warrantied. Call to schedule a showing.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890 or Cristina Burgos at 407-361-7193.

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Cristinaburgos.mgmt@gmail.com at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application.

Driving Directions: Take I-4 East, Merge onto E West Expy E/FL-408 E via EXIT 82A, Take EXIT 14, Merge onto Lake Underhill Rd, Turn right onto S Semoran Blvd/FL-436, Turn left onto La Costa Dr. This unit has a Range, Refrigerator, Disposal, A/C, washer and dryer are not warrantied. Call to schedule a showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4732844)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5835 La Costa Drive ORANGE have any available units?
5835 La Costa Drive ORANGE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5835 La Costa Drive ORANGE have?
Some of 5835 La Costa Drive ORANGE's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5835 La Costa Drive ORANGE currently offering any rent specials?
5835 La Costa Drive ORANGE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5835 La Costa Drive ORANGE pet-friendly?
No, 5835 La Costa Drive ORANGE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 5835 La Costa Drive ORANGE offer parking?
No, 5835 La Costa Drive ORANGE does not offer parking.
Does 5835 La Costa Drive ORANGE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5835 La Costa Drive ORANGE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5835 La Costa Drive ORANGE have a pool?
No, 5835 La Costa Drive ORANGE does not have a pool.
Does 5835 La Costa Drive ORANGE have accessible units?
No, 5835 La Costa Drive ORANGE does not have accessible units.
Does 5835 La Costa Drive ORANGE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5835 La Costa Drive ORANGE does not have units with dishwashers.
