5835 La Costa Drive ORANGE

2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo For Rent at 5835 La Costa Drive Orlando, Fl. 32807. This unit has a Range, Refrigerator, Disposal, A/C, washer and dryer are not warrantied. Call to schedule a showing.



For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890 or Cristina Burgos at 407-361-7193.



Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Cristinaburgos.mgmt@gmail.com at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application.



Driving Directions: Take I-4 East, Merge onto E West Expy E/FL-408 E via EXIT 82A, Take EXIT 14, Merge onto Lake Underhill Rd, Turn right onto S Semoran Blvd/FL-436, Turn left onto La Costa Dr. This unit has a Range, Refrigerator, Disposal, A/C, washer and dryer are not warrantied. Call to schedule a showing.



No Pets Allowed



