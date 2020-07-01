All apartments in Orlando
Last updated February 21 2020

5448 Penway Dr

5448 Penway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5448 Penway Drive, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Stunning 3bd 3bath in the heart of Baldwin Park - Beautiful spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home with gorgeous views, is located at 5448 Penway Dr, Orlando FL 32814. This home has beautiful rich wood floors in the open downstairs living area, it offers water views through its French doors. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances with thick granite tops, a cozy breakfast room that opens into the family room, great for large gatherings. The upstairs bedrooms offer plenty of space and storage also custom shutters throughout. The master bedroom has a large bathroom with great garden style bathtub and separate shower. It has a large master walk in closet. The laundry room is also conveniently located upstairs. This home has a rear entry garage. It has access to major roads, restaurants, shopping and theme parks. You can enjoy a short walk to the trail or go to the community workout room, pools and clubhouse. This home has so much to offer to a great family with top rated schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5448 Penway Dr have any available units?
5448 Penway Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5448 Penway Dr have?
Some of 5448 Penway Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5448 Penway Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5448 Penway Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5448 Penway Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5448 Penway Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 5448 Penway Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5448 Penway Dr offers parking.
Does 5448 Penway Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5448 Penway Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5448 Penway Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5448 Penway Dr has a pool.
Does 5448 Penway Dr have accessible units?
No, 5448 Penway Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5448 Penway Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5448 Penway Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

