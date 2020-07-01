Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

Stunning 3bd 3bath in the heart of Baldwin Park - Beautiful spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home with gorgeous views, is located at 5448 Penway Dr, Orlando FL 32814. This home has beautiful rich wood floors in the open downstairs living area, it offers water views through its French doors. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances with thick granite tops, a cozy breakfast room that opens into the family room, great for large gatherings. The upstairs bedrooms offer plenty of space and storage also custom shutters throughout. The master bedroom has a large bathroom with great garden style bathtub and separate shower. It has a large master walk in closet. The laundry room is also conveniently located upstairs. This home has a rear entry garage. It has access to major roads, restaurants, shopping and theme parks. You can enjoy a short walk to the trail or go to the community workout room, pools and clubhouse. This home has so much to offer to a great family with top rated schools.



