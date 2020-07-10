All apartments in Orlando
5327 Adair Oak Drive

5327 Adair Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5327 Adair Oak Drive, Orlando, FL 32829
Vista East

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
ice maker
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
4/2 Home In Tivoli Woods - This 4-bedroom, 2-bath home in the Tivoli Woods community has 2,400 total square feet of space, with 1,972 square feet air conditioned. It is located in the Lee Vista area with easy access to Hwy 417, Orlando Airport area and a quick ride to downtown. Features include living/dining room, family room, eat-in kitchen with an island, refrigerator/icemaker, microwave and laundry room. Tiled floors in all living areas with carpet in the bedrooms. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet, garden tub, double-sink vanity and large walk-in shower. Two-car garage with opener and a lawn irrigation system. Please call me for an appointment for viewing.

Animals By Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager:
Kent Kuchenbecker
407-896-1200 ext 227

(RLNE5809036)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5327 Adair Oak Drive have any available units?
5327 Adair Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5327 Adair Oak Drive have?
Some of 5327 Adair Oak Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5327 Adair Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5327 Adair Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5327 Adair Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5327 Adair Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 5327 Adair Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5327 Adair Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 5327 Adair Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5327 Adair Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5327 Adair Oak Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5327 Adair Oak Drive has a pool.
Does 5327 Adair Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 5327 Adair Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5327 Adair Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5327 Adair Oak Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

