5327 Adair Oak Drive

4/2 Home In Tivoli Woods - This 4-bedroom, 2-bath home in the Tivoli Woods community has 2,400 total square feet of space, with 1,972 square feet air conditioned. It is located in the Lee Vista area with easy access to Hwy 417, Orlando Airport area and a quick ride to downtown. Features include living/dining room, family room, eat-in kitchen with an island, refrigerator/icemaker, microwave and laundry room. Tiled floors in all living areas with carpet in the bedrooms. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet, garden tub, double-sink vanity and large walk-in shower. Two-car garage with opener and a lawn irrigation system. Please call me for an appointment for viewing.



Animals By Owner Approval.

Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal

Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal



Property Manager:

Kent Kuchenbecker

407-896-1200 ext 227



