Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:13 AM

4874 S. Semoran Blvd. #1703

4874 Semoran Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4874 Semoran Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32822
South Semoran

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
pool
tennis court
Amazing 2 Bed 2 Bath Unit For Rent in Orlando, FL!!! - You will feel right at home the moment you step in. SPACIOUS living area. Kitchen features ample amount of cabinetry and counter space, great for entertaining family and friends. Spend your evenings and weekends relaxing poolside at the community pool. Includes access to community fitness center and tennis courts. Zoned for Boone High School, Conway Middle School and Lake George Elementary School.

MUST SEE!!! Conveniently located just minutes from local shops, restaurants and more. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5411135)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4874 S. Semoran Blvd. #1703 have any available units?
4874 S. Semoran Blvd. #1703 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4874 S. Semoran Blvd. #1703 have?
Some of 4874 S. Semoran Blvd. #1703's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4874 S. Semoran Blvd. #1703 currently offering any rent specials?
4874 S. Semoran Blvd. #1703 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4874 S. Semoran Blvd. #1703 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4874 S. Semoran Blvd. #1703 is pet friendly.
Does 4874 S. Semoran Blvd. #1703 offer parking?
No, 4874 S. Semoran Blvd. #1703 does not offer parking.
Does 4874 S. Semoran Blvd. #1703 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4874 S. Semoran Blvd. #1703 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4874 S. Semoran Blvd. #1703 have a pool?
Yes, 4874 S. Semoran Blvd. #1703 has a pool.
Does 4874 S. Semoran Blvd. #1703 have accessible units?
No, 4874 S. Semoran Blvd. #1703 does not have accessible units.
Does 4874 S. Semoran Blvd. #1703 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4874 S. Semoran Blvd. #1703 does not have units with dishwashers.
