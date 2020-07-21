4874 S. Semoran Blvd. #1703

Amenities

pet friendly gym pool air conditioning tennis court

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities pet friendly gym pool tennis court

Amazing 2 Bed 2 Bath Unit For Rent in Orlando, FL!!! - You will feel right at home the moment you step in. SPACIOUS living area. Kitchen features ample amount of cabinetry and counter space, great for entertaining family and friends. Spend your evenings and weekends relaxing poolside at the community pool. Includes access to community fitness center and tennis courts. Zoned for Boone High School, Conway Middle School and Lake George Elementary School.



MUST SEE!!! Conveniently located just minutes from local shops, restaurants and more. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5411135)