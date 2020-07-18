Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym playground pool hot tub tennis court

4144 Versailles Dr. #D, Orlando, FL 32808 - Don't miss this spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit located right on Lake Orlando in the wonderful gated community of Cypress Pointe. The unit features new paint, new carpet in the bedrooms, and newer cabinets. The condo community is just minutes from Downtown, Winter Park, and Atlamonte Springs. The Cypress Pointe amenities feature pool, hot tub, fitness center, dog park, tennis court, security, and playground.



- Net income must be 3 times the asking rent

- No Evictions

- No Rental Debt

- No Utility Debt



Please text George at 334.268.1737 or go to rentprosper.com and complete a guest card to schedule a showing.



(RLNE4604795)