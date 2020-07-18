All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 4144 Versailles Dr #D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
4144 Versailles Dr #D
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:10 PM

4144 Versailles Dr #D

4144 Versailles Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Rosemont
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4144 Versailles Drive, Orlando, FL 32808
Rosemont

Amenities

dogs allowed
gym
pool
dog park
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
4144 Versailles Dr. #D, Orlando, FL 32808 - Don't miss this spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit located right on Lake Orlando in the wonderful gated community of Cypress Pointe. The unit features new paint, new carpet in the bedrooms, and newer cabinets. The condo community is just minutes from Downtown, Winter Park, and Atlamonte Springs. The Cypress Pointe amenities feature pool, hot tub, fitness center, dog park, tennis court, security, and playground.

- Net income must be 3 times the asking rent
- No Evictions
- No Rental Debt
- No Utility Debt

Please text George at 334.268.1737 or go to rentprosper.com and complete a guest card to schedule a showing.

(RLNE4604795)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4144 Versailles Dr #D have any available units?
4144 Versailles Dr #D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4144 Versailles Dr #D have?
Some of 4144 Versailles Dr #D's amenities include dogs allowed, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4144 Versailles Dr #D currently offering any rent specials?
4144 Versailles Dr #D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4144 Versailles Dr #D pet-friendly?
Yes, 4144 Versailles Dr #D is pet friendly.
Does 4144 Versailles Dr #D offer parking?
No, 4144 Versailles Dr #D does not offer parking.
Does 4144 Versailles Dr #D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4144 Versailles Dr #D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4144 Versailles Dr #D have a pool?
Yes, 4144 Versailles Dr #D has a pool.
Does 4144 Versailles Dr #D have accessible units?
No, 4144 Versailles Dr #D does not have accessible units.
Does 4144 Versailles Dr #D have units with dishwashers?
No, 4144 Versailles Dr #D does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highpoint Club Apartments
11100 Point Sylvan Cir
Orlando, FL 32825
Fourteen01 Apartments
1401 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811
Enclave at Lake Ellenor
2100 W Oak Ridge Rd
Orlando, FL 32809
Park Central
5009 Park Central Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Northbridge on Millenia Lake
4902 Millenia Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Citi Lakes
12024 Meadowbend Loop
Orlando, FL 32821
Adele Place
7595 Sun Tree Cir
Orlando, FL 32807
The Caden East Mil
1989 Americana Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthMillenia
Baldwin ParkKirkman NorthVista East
Central Business DistrictSouth Semoran

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach