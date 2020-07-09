All apartments in Orlando
4013 Dijon Dr #K

4013 Dijon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4013 Dijon Drive, Orlando, FL 32808
Rosemont

Amenities

dogs allowed
walk in closets
gym
pool
dog park
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
4013 Dijon Dr. #K, Orlando, FL 32808 - Don't miss this large 2 bedroom 2.5 townhome located just minutes from downtown, Winter Park, and Altamonte Springs. The unit features 2 master bedrooms suites with walk in closets, stackable W/D, fresh paint, new carpet in the bedrooms. The townhome is a part of the beautiful Cypress Pointe Condominiums. The community's amenities are pool, spa, fitness center, tennis court, and dog park. The gated property also provides security and pest service. This property is a MUST SEE for this price.

- Net income must be 3.0 times the asking rent
- No Evictions
- No Rental Debt
- No Utility Debt

Please text George at 334.268.1737 or go to rentprosper.com and hit the CONTACT US button to schedule a showing.

(RLNE5788879)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4013 Dijon Dr #K have any available units?
4013 Dijon Dr #K doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4013 Dijon Dr #K have?
Some of 4013 Dijon Dr #K's amenities include dogs allowed, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4013 Dijon Dr #K currently offering any rent specials?
4013 Dijon Dr #K is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4013 Dijon Dr #K pet-friendly?
Yes, 4013 Dijon Dr #K is pet friendly.
Does 4013 Dijon Dr #K offer parking?
No, 4013 Dijon Dr #K does not offer parking.
Does 4013 Dijon Dr #K have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4013 Dijon Dr #K does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4013 Dijon Dr #K have a pool?
Yes, 4013 Dijon Dr #K has a pool.
Does 4013 Dijon Dr #K have accessible units?
No, 4013 Dijon Dr #K does not have accessible units.
Does 4013 Dijon Dr #K have units with dishwashers?
No, 4013 Dijon Dr #K does not have units with dishwashers.

