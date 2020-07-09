Amenities

dogs allowed walk in closets gym pool dog park tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym pool hot tub tennis court

4013 Dijon Dr. #K, Orlando, FL 32808 - Don't miss this large 2 bedroom 2.5 townhome located just minutes from downtown, Winter Park, and Altamonte Springs. The unit features 2 master bedrooms suites with walk in closets, stackable W/D, fresh paint, new carpet in the bedrooms. The townhome is a part of the beautiful Cypress Pointe Condominiums. The community's amenities are pool, spa, fitness center, tennis court, and dog park. The gated property also provides security and pest service. This property is a MUST SEE for this price.



- Net income must be 3.0 times the asking rent

- No Evictions

- No Rental Debt

- No Utility Debt



Please text George at 334.268.1737 or go to rentprosper.com and hit the CONTACT US button to schedule a showing.



(RLNE5788879)