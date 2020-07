Amenities

Cozy 2 bedroom 2 bath home with Extra Large enclosed patio on the golf course. Home will be rented unfurnished. This beautiful home is located in Ventura Country Club which has all the amenities to make you feel like you are on vacation every day. The community includes an olympic size pool, restaurant bar, tennis courts, gym, basketball courts and playground which are all within a 3 minute walk from the home. Pets ok but restrictions apply. Home is move in ready!