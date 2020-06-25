322 E Central Blvd, Unit 606

Amenities

pet friendly gym pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2/2 with awesome view! - Come see our 2 bedroom 2 bath Condo at the Waverly! - Welcome home to one of Downtown Orlando's Iconic Condo high rises. The Waverly on Lake Eola offers some of the best amenities, great location and comforts perfect for the person looking to live in the Downtown Orlando. Located right off of Lake Eola, The Waverly is situated within walking distance of many restaurants, local boutiques, wine bars, nightlife, cinemas and a Publix Supermarket just steps away. Club level features swimming pool with gorgeous views of Downtown Skyline, whirlpool and Cabanas that are great for entertaining. State of the art fitness center perfect for those who are looking to get rid of that costly gym membership.



*** Make sure you have read our application guidelines that you can get from the our website BEFORE you apply ***



To schedule a showing please click here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfgCQeqDVQjaISHjUyb5IpTJ18DjxLyUj98dgQ_jX6hLPjVXQ/viewform?usp=pp_url



PET POLICY: Pets may be considered with owner permission.



PROPERTY MANAGER: Alex Castillo Use "Contact Us" button for fastest reply.



Application fee is NON REFUNDABLE.



Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



(RLNE4510814)