322 E Central Blvd, Unit 606
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

322 E Central Blvd, Unit 606

322 E Central Blvd Unit 606 · No Longer Available
Location

322 E Central Blvd Unit 606, Orlando, FL 32801
Central Business District

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2/2 with awesome view! - Come see our 2 bedroom 2 bath Condo at the Waverly! - Welcome home to one of Downtown Orlando's Iconic Condo high rises. The Waverly on Lake Eola offers some of the best amenities, great location and comforts perfect for the person looking to live in the Downtown Orlando. Located right off of Lake Eola, The Waverly is situated within walking distance of many restaurants, local boutiques, wine bars, nightlife, cinemas and a Publix Supermarket just steps away. Club level features swimming pool with gorgeous views of Downtown Skyline, whirlpool and Cabanas that are great for entertaining. State of the art fitness center perfect for those who are looking to get rid of that costly gym membership.

*** Make sure you have read our application guidelines that you can get from the our website BEFORE you apply ***

To schedule a showing please click here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfgCQeqDVQjaISHjUyb5IpTJ18DjxLyUj98dgQ_jX6hLPjVXQ/viewform?usp=pp_url

PET POLICY: Pets may be considered with owner permission.

PROPERTY MANAGER: Alex Castillo Use "Contact Us" button for fastest reply.

Application fee is NON REFUNDABLE.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE4510814)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 E Central Blvd, Unit 606 have any available units?
322 E Central Blvd, Unit 606 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 322 E Central Blvd, Unit 606 currently offering any rent specials?
322 E Central Blvd, Unit 606 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 E Central Blvd, Unit 606 pet-friendly?
Yes, 322 E Central Blvd, Unit 606 is pet friendly.
Does 322 E Central Blvd, Unit 606 offer parking?
No, 322 E Central Blvd, Unit 606 does not offer parking.
Does 322 E Central Blvd, Unit 606 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 322 E Central Blvd, Unit 606 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 E Central Blvd, Unit 606 have a pool?
Yes, 322 E Central Blvd, Unit 606 has a pool.
Does 322 E Central Blvd, Unit 606 have accessible units?
No, 322 E Central Blvd, Unit 606 does not have accessible units.
Does 322 E Central Blvd, Unit 606 have units with dishwashers?
No, 322 E Central Blvd, Unit 606 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 322 E Central Blvd, Unit 606 have units with air conditioning?
No, 322 E Central Blvd, Unit 606 does not have units with air conditioning.
