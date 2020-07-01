All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 2924 S Semoran Blvd Unit #5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
2924 S Semoran Blvd Unit #5
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

2924 S Semoran Blvd Unit #5

2924 S Semoran Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
South Semoran
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2924 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822
South Semoran

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Beautiful Vintage Cottage Home For Rent! 2 Bed 2 Bath ( AVAILABLE MOVE IN TODAY ) - Beautiful Vintage Cottage Home For Rent! 2 Bed 2 Bath ( AVAILABLE MOVE IN TODAY )
Come View This Amazing 2 Bed 2 Full Bath Town home for Rent in Orlando, FL! - HOME SWEET HOME!
Welcome home to this spacious 2 bed 2 Full bath home! Tile Flooring all through out the home great for entertaining family and friends. There is also 2 Full Bathrooms located in the home, makes it wonderful for a guest to come over and have access to their own private bathroom. As you make your way around the house you will find a large master suite with walking closet and master bath followed by an additional bedroom on the other side of the home which is a great size and lets in a wonderful array of natural lighting throughout the house. Access to patio for entertaining guests. Making this a very desirable community to live in. No Pets are allowed. Professionally leased by RPM South Orlando please call 407-917-1459 to schedule your showing. AVAILABLE MOVE IN TODAY!

Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.

To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.rpmsouthorlando.com

Application Fee = $50 per adult
Security Deposit = $1,200.00
Lease Admin Fee = $125.00
First month's rent = $1,200.00

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED,
AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE. (John L. Wilkerson, Florida Real Estate Broker)

Loammi Cruz
Property Manager
Real Property Management South Orlando and Lakeside
O 407-982-2000 ; P 407-917-1459

(RLNE5628744)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2924 S Semoran Blvd Unit #5 have any available units?
2924 S Semoran Blvd Unit #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 2924 S Semoran Blvd Unit #5 currently offering any rent specials?
2924 S Semoran Blvd Unit #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2924 S Semoran Blvd Unit #5 pet-friendly?
No, 2924 S Semoran Blvd Unit #5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 2924 S Semoran Blvd Unit #5 offer parking?
No, 2924 S Semoran Blvd Unit #5 does not offer parking.
Does 2924 S Semoran Blvd Unit #5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2924 S Semoran Blvd Unit #5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2924 S Semoran Blvd Unit #5 have a pool?
No, 2924 S Semoran Blvd Unit #5 does not have a pool.
Does 2924 S Semoran Blvd Unit #5 have accessible units?
No, 2924 S Semoran Blvd Unit #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 2924 S Semoran Blvd Unit #5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2924 S Semoran Blvd Unit #5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2924 S Semoran Blvd Unit #5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2924 S Semoran Blvd Unit #5 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brickstone Maitland Summit
9000 Summit Centre Way
Orlando, FL 32810
The Addison at Universal Boulevard
9875 Universal Boulevard
Orlando, FL 32819
Harper Grand
5916 Mausser Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Lexington Court
315 W Concord St
Orlando, FL 32801
Hudson at East
12530 Innovation East Drive
Orlando, FL 32828
Pavilion at Lake Eve
12515 Lake Square Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Novel Lucerne
733 Main Lane
Orlando, FL 32801
Camden Orange Court
668 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach