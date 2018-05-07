2883 UPPER PARK ROAD

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan courtyard

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Enjoy graceful and easy living in this beautifully updated and well-maintained Baldwin Park town home. Your inviting front walk opens to a spacious entry and formal living room, while the open kitchen, family room and powder bath towards the rear of the home overlook your private courtyard. The kitchen has been gorgeously appointed with 42" cabinetry, designer quartz countertops and state-of-the-art Samsung black stainless appliances. You'll find high-end plantation shutters on every window and oil rubbed bronze door hardware throughout. The bedrooms are situated privately upstairs along with two more bathrooms, both upgraded with new quartz vanities and Danze faucets. This spectacular location in Baldwin Park is within walking distance to Baldwin Park Elementary and Glenridge Middle School. Enjoy all the amenities of the 75-acre Blue Jacket Park across the street! The shops and restaurants of downtown Baldwin Park, the Audubon Park Garden District and Park Avenue are just minutes away. Schedule a showing to see what this home and Baldwin Park offers!