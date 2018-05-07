All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 2883 UPPER PARK ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
2883 UPPER PARK ROAD
Last updated May 17 2019 at 6:05 PM

2883 UPPER PARK ROAD

2883 Upper Park Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Baldwin Park
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2883 Upper Park Road, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
courtyard
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Enjoy graceful and easy living in this beautifully updated and well-maintained Baldwin Park town home. Your inviting front walk opens to a spacious entry and formal living room, while the open kitchen, family room and powder bath towards the rear of the home overlook your private courtyard. The kitchen has been gorgeously appointed with 42" cabinetry, designer quartz countertops and state-of-the-art Samsung black stainless appliances. You'll find high-end plantation shutters on every window and oil rubbed bronze door hardware throughout. The bedrooms are situated privately upstairs along with two more bathrooms, both upgraded with new quartz vanities and Danze faucets. This spectacular location in Baldwin Park is within walking distance to Baldwin Park Elementary and Glenridge Middle School. Enjoy all the amenities of the 75-acre Blue Jacket Park across the street! The shops and restaurants of downtown Baldwin Park, the Audubon Park Garden District and Park Avenue are just minutes away. Schedule a showing to see what this home and Baldwin Park offers!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2883 UPPER PARK ROAD have any available units?
2883 UPPER PARK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2883 UPPER PARK ROAD have?
Some of 2883 UPPER PARK ROAD's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2883 UPPER PARK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2883 UPPER PARK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2883 UPPER PARK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 2883 UPPER PARK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 2883 UPPER PARK ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 2883 UPPER PARK ROAD offers parking.
Does 2883 UPPER PARK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2883 UPPER PARK ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2883 UPPER PARK ROAD have a pool?
No, 2883 UPPER PARK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 2883 UPPER PARK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2883 UPPER PARK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2883 UPPER PARK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2883 UPPER PARK ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Beacon at Seminole Lakes
7120 Forest City Rd
Orlando, FL 32810
Brickstone Maitland Summit
9000 Summit Centre Way
Orlando, FL 32810
Cornerstone
2409 S Conway Rd
Orlando, FL 32812
City View
595 W Church St
Orlando, FL 32805
Residences at West Place
753 Sherwood Terrace Dr
Orlando, FL 32818
Camden Lago Vista
6000 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Linden Audubon Park
990 Warehouse Rd
Orlando, FL 32803
The Gallery at Mills Park
1650 N Mills Ave
Orlando, FL 32803

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach