Orlando, FL
2694 Curry Ford Road 6
2694 Curry Ford Road 6

2694 Curry Ford Road · No Longer Available
Location

2694 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32806
Lake Terrace

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Graywood Apartments1 - Property Id: 167518

We have a large upstairs renovated 1/1 apartment (636 square feet) in a cosy 14 unit complex in the heart of the up and coming Hourglass District. (Curry Ford Rd between Bumby & Primrose)

The apartment features a good size living and dining area with brand new wood floors and LED lighting. There is a full kitchen with new counter tops, a new breakfast bar, a glass top electric stove and a refrigerator. The large master bedroom has brand new wood flooring, a new ceiling fan, a good sized walk in closet and a full bathroom with a new toilet, tub & shower. The apartment has central heat and air. Tenants have the use of a convenient on-site laundry facility.
The building overlooks a large pond and is set back from the main road among large oak trees. There is ample shaded parking for tenants and a separate area for guests.

Available early November.
$1025 per month plus utilities. Water and garbage included. $800 security deposit.
No smoking - No pets.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/167518
Property Id 167518

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5391189)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2694 Curry Ford Road 6 have any available units?
2694 Curry Ford Road 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2694 Curry Ford Road 6 have?
Some of 2694 Curry Ford Road 6's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2694 Curry Ford Road 6 currently offering any rent specials?
2694 Curry Ford Road 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2694 Curry Ford Road 6 pet-friendly?
No, 2694 Curry Ford Road 6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 2694 Curry Ford Road 6 offer parking?
Yes, 2694 Curry Ford Road 6 offers parking.
Does 2694 Curry Ford Road 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2694 Curry Ford Road 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2694 Curry Ford Road 6 have a pool?
No, 2694 Curry Ford Road 6 does not have a pool.
Does 2694 Curry Ford Road 6 have accessible units?
No, 2694 Curry Ford Road 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 2694 Curry Ford Road 6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2694 Curry Ford Road 6 does not have units with dishwashers.
