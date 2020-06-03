2694 Curry Ford Road 6

Amenities
Graywood Apartments1 - Property Id: 167518
We have a large upstairs renovated 1/1 apartment (636 square feet) in a cosy 14 unit complex in the heart of the up and coming Hourglass District. (Curry Ford Rd between Bumby & Primrose)
The apartment features a good size living and dining area with brand new wood floors and LED lighting. There is a full kitchen with new counter tops, a new breakfast bar, a glass top electric stove and a refrigerator. The large master bedroom has brand new wood flooring, a new ceiling fan, a good sized walk in closet and a full bathroom with a new toilet, tub & shower. The apartment has central heat and air. Tenants have the use of a convenient on-site laundry facility.
The building overlooks a large pond and is set back from the main road among large oak trees. There is ample shaded parking for tenants and a separate area for guests.
Available early November.
$1025 per month plus utilities. Water and garbage included. $800 security deposit.
No smoking - No pets.
