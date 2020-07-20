2611 Harrison Avenue

Amenities

LIVE IN COLLEGE PARK! Charming home with Wood Shutters, Updated Kitchen, Hardwood floors throughout, Sunroom great for office space or relaxing. Bedrooms have walk-in closets & ceiling fans. Large fenced-in backyard with private wooden deck great for BBQ\'s. Only Dryer included. Pet friendly home (w/approval and non-refundable pet fee). *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Contact Mo at 407-571-1441 for more information.



