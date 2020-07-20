All apartments in Orlando
2611 Harrison Avenue
2611 Harrison Avenue

2611 Harrison Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2611 Harrison Avenue, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/71756dd00d ----
LIVE IN COLLEGE PARK! Charming home with Wood Shutters, Updated Kitchen, Hardwood floors throughout, Sunroom great for office space or relaxing. Bedrooms have walk-in closets & ceiling fans. Large fenced-in backyard with private wooden deck great for BBQ\'s. Only Dryer included. Pet friendly home (w/approval and non-refundable pet fee). *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Contact Mo at 407-571-1441 for more information.

Breakfast Nook
Dryer
Hardwood Flooring
Oven
Stove

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2611 Harrison Avenue have any available units?
2611 Harrison Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2611 Harrison Avenue have?
Some of 2611 Harrison Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2611 Harrison Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2611 Harrison Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2611 Harrison Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2611 Harrison Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2611 Harrison Avenue offer parking?
No, 2611 Harrison Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2611 Harrison Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2611 Harrison Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2611 Harrison Avenue have a pool?
No, 2611 Harrison Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2611 Harrison Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2611 Harrison Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2611 Harrison Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2611 Harrison Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
