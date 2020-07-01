2046 Prospect Avenue - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

You won't want to miss a chance to view this beautifully updated Baldwin Park townhome. This home features wood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances in its large kitchen that's perfect for hosting. The main floor of the home has upgraded wood floors and all of the bedrooms feature comfortable, plush carpets. The location allows you to enjoy the restaurants, bars, and shops of New Broad Street, the resort style pool, or the serenity of Lake Baldwin all without having to get into your car. Call today to arrange your appointment!