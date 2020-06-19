All apartments in Orlando
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2018 BRINK ALY

2018 Brink Alley · No Longer Available
Location

2018 Brink Alley, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
2018 BRINK ALY Available 03/01/19 Elegant 3 Bed 3.5 Bath Townhouse- Baldwin Park - Don't miss the opportunity to rent this classic, elegant townhouse, in the desirable Baldwin Park, have the privilege to walk around beautiful Lake Baldwin, to restaurants, shopping, community pool, community parks and playgrounds. This open floor plan makes a roomy feel. The great room and kitchen are on the main level, with granite counter tops, upgraded appliances, large eat-in area and a balcony off of dining area. Nice pantry with additional counter space and wine cooler. Master bedroom and 2 bedrooms are on 3rd, level.
Contact our leasing department at 407-219-3551 or info@leasingorlando.com
For applications please visit our website at www.leasingorlando.com. Applications are done electronic.
$75 App Fee per adult. $250 Administration fee.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4696050)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2018 BRINK ALY have any available units?
2018 BRINK ALY doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2018 BRINK ALY have?
Some of 2018 BRINK ALY's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2018 BRINK ALY currently offering any rent specials?
2018 BRINK ALY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2018 BRINK ALY pet-friendly?
No, 2018 BRINK ALY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 2018 BRINK ALY offer parking?
No, 2018 BRINK ALY does not offer parking.
Does 2018 BRINK ALY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2018 BRINK ALY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2018 BRINK ALY have a pool?
Yes, 2018 BRINK ALY has a pool.
Does 2018 BRINK ALY have accessible units?
No, 2018 BRINK ALY does not have accessible units.
Does 2018 BRINK ALY have units with dishwashers?
No, 2018 BRINK ALY does not have units with dishwashers.
