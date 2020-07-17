All apartments in Orlando
1948 Conway Road
1948 Conway Road

Location

1948 Conway Road, Orlando, FL 32812
Conway

Amenities

gym
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
A Two bedroom, two bathroom, second-floor unit condo at Metro at Michigan Park Condo. Open floor plan, large bedrooms, huge living room. Tile in living area and carpeted bedrooms. New high energy efficient windows, New AC. Rent included water and sewer expenses. Centrally located, easy access to Downtown Orlando, SODO, highway 408 and 528 and zone for Boone High School. The community has a community pool, fitness centers, clubhouse, and community laundry. Schedule an appointment and view this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

