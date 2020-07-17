1948 Conway Road

Amenities

A Two bedroom, two bathroom, second-floor unit condo at Metro at Michigan Park Condo. Open floor plan, large bedrooms, huge living room. Tile in living area and carpeted bedrooms. New high energy efficient windows, New AC. Rent included water and sewer expenses. Centrally located, easy access to Downtown Orlando, SODO, highway 408 and 528 and zone for Boone High School. The community has a community pool, fitness centers, clubhouse, and community laundry. Schedule an appointment and view this home.