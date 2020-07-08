1651 Common Way Rd

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e79072c06d ---- Luxury Baldwin Park Townhome! 3 bedroom 3 full bath and 2- half baths plus a bonus room. This home is walking distance to all the fun stuff at downtown Baldwin Park and the elementary school. Gorgeous cherrywood floors, large kitchen with granite countertops, front porch & a balcony and much more! To see this property call 407-499-8090 and enter the house number 1651 to be sent a link to schedule for self-viewing. To apply once you have viewed the property go online to www.RentHomeFl.com find the property and apply now. PETS NEGOTIABLE