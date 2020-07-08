All apartments in Orlando
Last updated August 16 2019 at 9:15 PM

Location

1651 Common Way Road, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e79072c06d ---- Luxury Baldwin Park Townhome! 3 bedroom 3 full bath and 2- half baths plus a bonus room. This home is walking distance to all the fun stuff at downtown Baldwin Park and the elementary school. Gorgeous cherrywood floors, large kitchen with granite countertops, front porch & a balcony and much more! To see this property call 407-499-8090 and enter the house number 1651 to be sent a link to schedule for self-viewing. To apply once you have viewed the property go online to www.RentHomeFl.com find the property and apply now. PETS NEGOTIABLE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1651 Common Way Rd have any available units?
1651 Common Way Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1651 Common Way Rd have?
Some of 1651 Common Way Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1651 Common Way Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1651 Common Way Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1651 Common Way Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1651 Common Way Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1651 Common Way Rd offer parking?
No, 1651 Common Way Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1651 Common Way Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1651 Common Way Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1651 Common Way Rd have a pool?
Yes, 1651 Common Way Rd has a pool.
Does 1651 Common Way Rd have accessible units?
No, 1651 Common Way Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1651 Common Way Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1651 Common Way Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

