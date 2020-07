Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful and spacious town home. 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bath and 2 car attached garage. Beautiful fenced-in landscaped outdoor area and patio. Spacious master suite with 2 walk-in closets and even an extra closet on top of that. Hardwood in main living area as well as crown molding and plantation shutters throughout. Kitchen has plenty of storage, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Exterior maintenance and pest control included. All of this and a great location too! Option to rent with furnishings for $200 more a month.