Last updated January 22 2020 at 9:30 PM

1418 Granville Lane

1418 Granville Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1418 Granville Lane, Orlando, FL 32803
Colonialtown North

Amenities

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1132652

Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. This gorgeous one bedroom duplex is an absolute gem. It has gorgeous terrazo flooring, and a nice kitchen with a breakfast bar/nook. There is a large backyard with a carport. Close proximity to Mills 50 and Audubon Park Districts. Bike to Florida Hospital Leu Gardens, Mills Marketplace and Orlando Science Center. No central AC.

|Amenities: Cats ok,Dogs ok,Ceiling fans,Large backyard,Blinds
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

