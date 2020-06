Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful Town Home Very spacious, with double car garage on the rear. Security system wire throughout the whole Town home, Energy Efficiency Appliance, Washer and Dryer included. 3 Beds 2.5 Bath with granite counter tops and lot of storage room in the garage and inside the unit. Located right behind of Medical City, With a Beautiful Community Pool, Enjoy the NONA LIFE!!! With the farmers market around the corner once a month.