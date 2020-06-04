All apartments in Orlando
1410 LAKE BALDWIN LANE
Last updated December 18 2019 at 2:07 AM

1410 LAKE BALDWIN LANE

1410 Lake Baldwin Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1410 Lake Baldwin Lane, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Vacant and ready to occupy. What a great property to call home. This 3 bedroom town-home has attached 2 car garage and offers a spacious kitchen with granite counters that overlooks a large family room. Lots of windows bring beautiful natural light into the space making it warm and inviting. There are dark wood cabinetry in the kitchen, lots of storage including a walk in pantry. The interior walls have all been painted a neutral/clean color and is a wonderful palette to design around. The upstairs offers 3 large bedrooms, all with 10 foot ceilings, ceiling fans and lots of closet space. The master is wonderfully appointed with 2 walk in closets and a master en-suite with both a soaking tub and separate shower. The laundry room is located upstairs for your convenience and comes with full size washer and dryer and there is a 2 car attached garage with garage door openers. Finally, this home comes with the Baldwin Park amenity package which includes: 3 pools, 2 fitness centers, parks / playgrounds, and community building that can be used by residents. Welcome Home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1410 LAKE BALDWIN LANE have any available units?
1410 LAKE BALDWIN LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1410 LAKE BALDWIN LANE have?
Some of 1410 LAKE BALDWIN LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1410 LAKE BALDWIN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1410 LAKE BALDWIN LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 LAKE BALDWIN LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1410 LAKE BALDWIN LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1410 LAKE BALDWIN LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1410 LAKE BALDWIN LANE offers parking.
Does 1410 LAKE BALDWIN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1410 LAKE BALDWIN LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 LAKE BALDWIN LANE have a pool?
Yes, 1410 LAKE BALDWIN LANE has a pool.
Does 1410 LAKE BALDWIN LANE have accessible units?
No, 1410 LAKE BALDWIN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 LAKE BALDWIN LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1410 LAKE BALDWIN LANE has units with dishwashers.
