1410 LAKE BALDWIN LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Vacant and ready to occupy. What a great property to call home. This 3 bedroom town-home has attached 2 car garage and offers a spacious kitchen with granite counters that overlooks a large family room. Lots of windows bring beautiful natural light into the space making it warm and inviting. There are dark wood cabinetry in the kitchen, lots of storage including a walk in pantry. The interior walls have all been painted a neutral/clean color and is a wonderful palette to design around. The upstairs offers 3 large bedrooms, all with 10 foot ceilings, ceiling fans and lots of closet space. The master is wonderfully appointed with 2 walk in closets and a master en-suite with both a soaking tub and separate shower. The laundry room is located upstairs for your convenience and comes with full size washer and dryer and there is a 2 car attached garage with garage door openers. Finally, this home comes with the Baldwin Park amenity package which includes: 3 pools, 2 fitness centers, parks / playgrounds, and community building that can be used by residents. Welcome Home.