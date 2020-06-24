All apartments in Orlando
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11968 LORENZA LANE

11968 Lorenza Ln · No Longer Available
Location

11968 Lorenza Ln, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
DELUXE TOWN HOME located within walking distance of Lake Nona Medical City, this four-bedroom, three-bath town home is packed with exceptional features and offers a maintenance-free lifestyle. Its spacious floor plan includes four bedrooms, retreats with generously sized closets and private baths and a first-floor suite and an adjacent full bath and a great room with sliding glass doors opens to a private walled screen courtyard and brick paved walkway that leads to a detached garage. A bright and airy kitchen is appointed with a breakfast bar and pantry. Barely lived in, this end-unit town home is within a 24 hour guard ,gated community complete with a town center, fitness center, two community pools, tennis courts, and paved biking and walking trails that meander around lovely lakes and bridges

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11968 LORENZA LANE have any available units?
11968 LORENZA LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 11968 LORENZA LANE have?
Some of 11968 LORENZA LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11968 LORENZA LANE currently offering any rent specials?
11968 LORENZA LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11968 LORENZA LANE pet-friendly?
No, 11968 LORENZA LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 11968 LORENZA LANE offer parking?
Yes, 11968 LORENZA LANE offers parking.
Does 11968 LORENZA LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11968 LORENZA LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11968 LORENZA LANE have a pool?
Yes, 11968 LORENZA LANE has a pool.
Does 11968 LORENZA LANE have accessible units?
No, 11968 LORENZA LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 11968 LORENZA LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11968 LORENZA LANE has units with dishwashers.
