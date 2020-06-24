11968 LORENZA LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard gym parking pool garage tennis court

DELUXE TOWN HOME located within walking distance of Lake Nona Medical City, this four-bedroom, three-bath town home is packed with exceptional features and offers a maintenance-free lifestyle. Its spacious floor plan includes four bedrooms, retreats with generously sized closets and private baths and a first-floor suite and an adjacent full bath and a great room with sliding glass doors opens to a private walled screen courtyard and brick paved walkway that leads to a detached garage. A bright and airy kitchen is appointed with a breakfast bar and pantry. Barely lived in, this end-unit town home is within a 24 hour guard ,gated community complete with a town center, fitness center, two community pools, tennis courts, and paved biking and walking trails that meander around lovely lakes and bridges