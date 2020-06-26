All apartments in Orlando
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:46 AM

11929 Bianca Lane

11929 Bianca Ln · No Longer Available
Location

11929 Bianca Ln, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
conference room
gym
pool
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
11929 Bianca Lane Available 08/15/19 Deluxe 3/3 Town House at Lake Nona/ Village Walk - DELUXE TOWN HOUSE with spectacular yard from two miles from Medical City. This three-bedroom, three-bath property is packed with exceptional features and offers a maintenance-free lifestyle. INTERNET and CABLE (Bright House Networks) ALARM SYSTEM, LANDCARE, PESTCONTROL, GYM and Recreational areas ARE INCLUED WITH THE RENT. Inside of this beautiful Community there is a GAS STATION,MINI-SUPERMARKET,DELI and PIZZA Place face to the Pool, Party and Conference Room, LIBRARY,HAIR SALON,24 H GYM AND SPA. The floor plan includes, three spacious bedrooms including master bedroom with generously sized closet, master bathroom with his/hers vanities and separate shower and Listello tile. Kitchen includes stainless appliances with granite surface counter-tops. Village Walk is a 24-hour guarded and gated community complete with a town center, fitness center, two community pools, tennis courts, and paved biking and walking trails that meander around lovely lakes and and bridges. Must see it has the almost all the upgrades as the model Town House . For Showings Please call 407-4967616

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2458880)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11929 Bianca Lane have any available units?
11929 Bianca Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 11929 Bianca Lane have?
Some of 11929 Bianca Lane's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11929 Bianca Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11929 Bianca Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11929 Bianca Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11929 Bianca Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 11929 Bianca Lane offer parking?
No, 11929 Bianca Lane does not offer parking.
Does 11929 Bianca Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11929 Bianca Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11929 Bianca Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11929 Bianca Lane has a pool.
Does 11929 Bianca Lane have accessible units?
No, 11929 Bianca Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11929 Bianca Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11929 Bianca Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
