11929 Bianca Lane Available 08/15/19 Deluxe 3/3 Town House at Lake Nona/ Village Walk - DELUXE TOWN HOUSE with spectacular yard from two miles from Medical City. This three-bedroom, three-bath property is packed with exceptional features and offers a maintenance-free lifestyle. INTERNET and CABLE (Bright House Networks) ALARM SYSTEM, LANDCARE, PESTCONTROL, GYM and Recreational areas ARE INCLUED WITH THE RENT. Inside of this beautiful Community there is a GAS STATION,MINI-SUPERMARKET,DELI and PIZZA Place face to the Pool, Party and Conference Room, LIBRARY,HAIR SALON,24 H GYM AND SPA. The floor plan includes, three spacious bedrooms including master bedroom with generously sized closet, master bathroom with his/hers vanities and separate shower and Listello tile. Kitchen includes stainless appliances with granite surface counter-tops. Village Walk is a 24-hour guarded and gated community complete with a town center, fitness center, two community pools, tennis courts, and paved biking and walking trails that meander around lovely lakes and and bridges. Must see it has the almost all the upgrades as the model Town House . For Showings Please call 407-4967616



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2458880)