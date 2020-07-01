All apartments in Orlando
11866 Kipper Dr.

11866 Kipper Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11866 Kipper Drive, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
11866 Kipper Dr. Available 06/01/20 Gorgeous townhouse on a quiet street - Beautiful water view in the meticulously maintained Village Walk at Lake Nona! This is a luxurious 3-bedroom, 3 bath townhouse with a spacious kitchen, double master bedrooms upstairs, large walk-in closets in all the bedrooms and a large soaker tub. Recently updated with beautiful wood look tile downstairs! Outdoor space includes balconies upstairs and downstairs, a large enclosed patio and a full 2 car garage with brick paved driveway. Built with poured concrete exterior walls and includes a central vacuum system and hurricane shutters. The community amenities include a lap pool and a luxury resort style pool, a fitness center, several tennis courts, a basketball court, playground, a lighted walking path through the community canals and a town center with meeting rooms, a ball room and kitchen. A gas station and convenience store are located next to the town center. Lawn service, basic cable and internet, gated and guarded entry, alarm system, and phone service are all included in the HOA dues. In the heart of Medical City, it is close to the UCF and UF medical campuses, the VA and Nemours Hospitals, the new USTA (tennis) campus and Orlando International Airport. Conveniently located close to 417, 528 and the Turnpike. It is truly vacation style living in Orlando.

Washer and dryer included. Lawn care and pest control included.

Looking for a tenant that will pay rent on time, take care of the place and stay a while. Pets are ok, but not preferred. $300 pet fee, but no additional monthly.

There is a $55 application fee per adult.
Requirements for Approval are:
Income over three times the monthly rent
No Evictions
Credit Scores under 640 will require a larger deposit
Credit scores under 580 will be declined

Please call Will at 407-280-7710 if you have any questions or would like to schedule a viewing.

The application is online at gopropertymgmt.com

(RLNE5633186)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11866 Kipper Dr. have any available units?
11866 Kipper Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 11866 Kipper Dr. have?
Some of 11866 Kipper Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11866 Kipper Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
11866 Kipper Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11866 Kipper Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 11866 Kipper Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 11866 Kipper Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 11866 Kipper Dr. offers parking.
Does 11866 Kipper Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11866 Kipper Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11866 Kipper Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 11866 Kipper Dr. has a pool.
Does 11866 Kipper Dr. have accessible units?
No, 11866 Kipper Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 11866 Kipper Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 11866 Kipper Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

