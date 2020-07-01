Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system basketball court gym parking playground pool garage internet access tennis court

11866 Kipper Dr. Available 06/01/20 Gorgeous townhouse on a quiet street - Beautiful water view in the meticulously maintained Village Walk at Lake Nona! This is a luxurious 3-bedroom, 3 bath townhouse with a spacious kitchen, double master bedrooms upstairs, large walk-in closets in all the bedrooms and a large soaker tub. Recently updated with beautiful wood look tile downstairs! Outdoor space includes balconies upstairs and downstairs, a large enclosed patio and a full 2 car garage with brick paved driveway. Built with poured concrete exterior walls and includes a central vacuum system and hurricane shutters. The community amenities include a lap pool and a luxury resort style pool, a fitness center, several tennis courts, a basketball court, playground, a lighted walking path through the community canals and a town center with meeting rooms, a ball room and kitchen. A gas station and convenience store are located next to the town center. Lawn service, basic cable and internet, gated and guarded entry, alarm system, and phone service are all included in the HOA dues. In the heart of Medical City, it is close to the UCF and UF medical campuses, the VA and Nemours Hospitals, the new USTA (tennis) campus and Orlando International Airport. Conveniently located close to 417, 528 and the Turnpike. It is truly vacation style living in Orlando.



Washer and dryer included. Lawn care and pest control included.



Looking for a tenant that will pay rent on time, take care of the place and stay a while. Pets are ok, but not preferred. $300 pet fee, but no additional monthly.



There is a $55 application fee per adult.

Requirements for Approval are:

Income over three times the monthly rent

No Evictions

Credit Scores under 640 will require a larger deposit

Credit scores under 580 will be declined



Please call Will at 407-280-7710 if you have any questions or would like to schedule a viewing.



The application is online at gopropertymgmt.com



(RLNE5633186)