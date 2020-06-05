All apartments in Orlando
118 E King St

118 King Street · No Longer Available
Location

118 King Street, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Very well maintained 2 bed / 1 bath REAR unit 1/2 Duplex with FENCED backyard conveniently located in the Heart of College Park only minutes from Downtown, Advent Health, shopping, & major roadways! - Very well maintained 2 bed / 1 bath REAR unit 1/2 Duplex with FENCED backyard conveniently located in the Heart of College Park only minutes from Downtown, Advent Health, shopping, & major roadways! This unit features tile floors throughout the living space, fully equipped kitchen, spacious bedrooms, inside utility room with washer / dryer, covered rear porch with private fenced backyard, and an attached 1 car carport space. Very neat & clean! Lawn care included! PET FRIENDLY! AWESOME LANDLORD! MUST SEE!

Please TEXT or call Listing Agent JOHN TURNER (407) 701-0018 with questions or to schedule a showing.

(RLNE5358774)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

