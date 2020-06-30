All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 11657 SAVONA WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
11657 SAVONA WAY
Last updated February 17 2020 at 8:20 AM

11657 SAVONA WAY

11657 Savona Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Lake Nona
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11657 Savona Way, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
FAIRLY NEW LUXURY HOUSE AVAIALBLE FOR RENT! ENCLAVE AT VILLAGE WALK, LOCATED IN THE HEART OF LAKE NONA WITH WORLD CLASS AMENITIES. RENT INCLUDES COMPLETE LAWN CARE, CABLE, INTERNET, ACCESS TO ALL AMENITIES OF CLUBHOUSE etc. This luxury executive Sunchase model feature 3-car garage with tile roof and 8'0 front door, open floor plan with 42 upgraded Cabinets, large kitchen island, outdoor kitchen, electronic screen enclosure, security cameras around the house, fruit trees etc. Nestled in the heart of Lake Nona, the fastest growing master-planned city in the U.S. Enclave is the perfect gated community with natural gas connected, with access to excellent schools, community events, fantastic dining options & an array of new local shops. Village Walk is located at highly desirable Lake Nona, which is minutes from the airport, Orlando's premiere dining & the new medical city, USTA National Campus and new KPMG facility. The quality resort-style amenities at this community are exceptional, from the moment you arrive at the 24 hrs gate guarded entrance, the impeccable private roads, the up-scale 26, 000 square foot town center, state of the art fitness center, Resort style swimming pool, heated lap pool, 6 lighted clay tennis courts, gas station, post office, Salon, Spa, Photo studio, basketball court, lakeside gazebo and miles of walking /biking paths and pedestrian bridges, library/business center, card room, on-site-lifestyle & activity director, multi-purpose ballroom, to mention some of the amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11657 SAVONA WAY have any available units?
11657 SAVONA WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 11657 SAVONA WAY have?
Some of 11657 SAVONA WAY's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11657 SAVONA WAY currently offering any rent specials?
11657 SAVONA WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11657 SAVONA WAY pet-friendly?
No, 11657 SAVONA WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 11657 SAVONA WAY offer parking?
Yes, 11657 SAVONA WAY offers parking.
Does 11657 SAVONA WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11657 SAVONA WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11657 SAVONA WAY have a pool?
Yes, 11657 SAVONA WAY has a pool.
Does 11657 SAVONA WAY have accessible units?
No, 11657 SAVONA WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 11657 SAVONA WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11657 SAVONA WAY has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brickstone Maitland Summit
9000 Summit Centre Way
Orlando, FL 32810
Camden World Gateway
14501 Gateway Pointe Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Crowntree Lakes
5759 Crowntree Ln
Orlando, FL 32829
Coda
13645 East Colonial Drive
Orlando, FL 32826
Kestra Apartments
10387 Vista Oaks Court
Orlando, FL 32836
Isles at East Millenia
1980 Lake Fountain Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
The Ivy Residences at Health Village
2650 Dade Ave
Orlando, FL 32804
Eight at East
3200 Innovation Walk Loop
Orlando, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach