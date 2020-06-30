11657 SAVONA WAY

Amenities

FAIRLY NEW LUXURY HOUSE AVAIALBLE FOR RENT! ENCLAVE AT VILLAGE WALK, LOCATED IN THE HEART OF LAKE NONA WITH WORLD CLASS AMENITIES. RENT INCLUDES COMPLETE LAWN CARE, CABLE, INTERNET, ACCESS TO ALL AMENITIES OF CLUBHOUSE etc. This luxury executive Sunchase model feature 3-car garage with tile roof and 8'0 front door, open floor plan with 42 upgraded Cabinets, large kitchen island, outdoor kitchen, electronic screen enclosure, security cameras around the house, fruit trees etc. Nestled in the heart of Lake Nona, the fastest growing master-planned city in the U.S. Enclave is the perfect gated community with natural gas connected, with access to excellent schools, community events, fantastic dining options & an array of new local shops. Village Walk is located at highly desirable Lake Nona, which is minutes from the airport, Orlando's premiere dining & the new medical city, USTA National Campus and new KPMG facility. The quality resort-style amenities at this community are exceptional, from the moment you arrive at the 24 hrs gate guarded entrance, the impeccable private roads, the up-scale 26, 000 square foot town center, state of the art fitness center, Resort style swimming pool, heated lap pool, 6 lighted clay tennis courts, gas station, post office, Salon, Spa, Photo studio, basketball court, lakeside gazebo and miles of walking /biking paths and pedestrian bridges, library/business center, card room, on-site-lifestyle & activity director, multi-purpose ballroom, to mention some of the amenities.