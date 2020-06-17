All apartments in North Bay Village
North Bay Village, FL
1657 N Treasure Dr
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

1657 N Treasure Dr

1657 North Treasure Drive · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

1657 North Treasure Drive, North Bay Village, FL 33141
North Bay Village

Amenities

pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit for Rent 2/1. Located in a quiet neighborhood, minutes away from the Beach and the city, great school.Fourplex Property. Water included. Ready to occupy . Pet Friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1657 N Treasure Dr have any available units?
1657 N Treasure Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bay Village, FL.
Is 1657 N Treasure Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1657 N Treasure Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1657 N Treasure Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1657 N Treasure Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1657 N Treasure Dr offer parking?
No, 1657 N Treasure Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1657 N Treasure Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1657 N Treasure Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1657 N Treasure Dr have a pool?
No, 1657 N Treasure Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1657 N Treasure Dr have accessible units?
No, 1657 N Treasure Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1657 N Treasure Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1657 N Treasure Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1657 N Treasure Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1657 N Treasure Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
